Pangolin’s revenge? Rare “delicacy” can be the origin of the corona virus

China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak could have spread from bats to humans through illegal trafficking in pangolines, the world’s only scaly mammals that are valued for food and medication in Asia, Chinese researchers say.

Pangolins are among the most traded mammals in Asia, although they are protected under international law because the meat is considered a delicacy in China and the balance is used in traditional medicine, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

“This latest discovery will be of great importance for the prevention and control of the source (the virus),” said the South China Agricultural University, which led the research, in a statement on its website.

The outbreak, which killed 636 people in mainland China, is said to have started at a market in Wuhan City, central Hubei Province, which also sold live wild animals.

Health experts believe that it may have come from bats and may have been transmitted to humans through another species.

According to China’s official Xinhua news agency, the genome sequence of the new coronavirus strain separated from pangolines in the study was 99 percent identical to that of infected people. The investigation showed that pangolines are the “most likely intermediate host”.

Dirk Pfeiffer, professor of veterinary medicine at City University in Hong Kong, however, warned that the study was still far from proving that pangolines had transmitted the virus.

“You can draw more definitive conclusions by comparing the prevalence (of the coronavirus) between different species using representative samples, which is almost certainly not the case,” he said.

Even then, a connection to people had to be established via food markets, said Pfeiffer.

-with AAP