Pangagiotis Kone far from lost in transition as he gives up A-League style with Western United

The Greek international has played 10 of 12 Western games so far and has scored two goals and an assist. He was first used in a role of deep midfielder, but lately, coach Mark Rudan has used him in a more offensive position, which he prefers.

He is impressed with what he has seen, even though he has had to change his approach after years in Italian Serie A.

"I can say there are a lot of good teams and good players here … personally, I think I have adapted to the league," he said.

"I always try to do my best. Sometimes in games you play good, sometimes bad. In every game I give everything, 100%. When I come home, I'm always happy because that I know I am doing my best.

"If you have fast attacking players you can make a difference (in A-League matches).

"It doesn't happen in Europe. You don't control the game too much (here), in Europe you don't control the game anymore. Here’s a very transitional game. It’s good, I like it, to tell you the truth. "

Kone has a two-year contract and hopes to have the chance to play in a more advanced role during the season.

"I prefer that. Because I think I have more skills to show, to help the team and create chances for a goal," he said.

"In the middle of the park because it’s a transition game too, I felt that in many games I didn’t have as much control over the ball, it was just running, run, run.

"I prefer to play in front because the ball comes to me, I have more contact with the ball and I can create more opportunities for the team."

He is a big fan of Perth Glory (with whom Western had a 1-1 draw at home) and Sydney (a 0-2 home loss) and is also a fan of Friday night's opponents, City.

"I really like their style, they play very offensively. Tactically they are very good, they try to play from behind, they have a lot of good fast players, they run without a ball and it is very important for football, "he said. told me.

"They have a lot of players making moves without the ball, and I like this style of play. It’s a very good team, it’s true that they lost their last two matches and they’re in a moment that’s not so good, but it’s football. Sometimes you’re good, sometimes high, sometimes low. ”

Michael Lynch is The Age's chief football reporter and also reports on motorsport and horse racing

