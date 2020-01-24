Pandora's new charm sold out in just 3 hours

To celebrate 2020, Pandora has decided to re-imagine some of its most iconic charms, and the first one was so popular that it sold out in three hours. But if you haven’t got your hands on it, read on for the good news.

The Strawberry Charm, the first in the 2020 Limited Edition collection, sold out in record time and was based on the very first design launched by Pandora two decades ago. The cute little sterling silver charm went on sale with a special 20 year mark to celebrate the occasion.

“ The charm of the strawberry contains so many stories for so many people in the world and the unexpected quick sales that we saw with the first limited edition charm reinforce that there is a fantastic passion for the collectability of these charms and the memories that people attach to their personal collection, “said Kate Walsh, Managing Director of Pandora UK & Ireland.

Unfortunately, since it is a true collector’s item, there will no longer be that special charm to sell. But now, for the good news: there are 11 additional charms to unleash, so you can still get your own.

A new Pandora 2020 Limited Edition charm will be launched on the 20th of each month until December 2020 and each charm is only available while stocks last. So keep your eyes open and set your alarms for the next one.