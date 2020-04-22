Pandemics have provided the opportunity to reset the infrastructure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought turmoil to the social and economic life of Canada. Everyone is struggling to understand what our world looks like when we finally leave quarantine.

Over the past few weeks, the federal government has responded with a series of financing initiatives to help Canadians stay afloat. Unsurprisingly, they focus on the most pressing concerns, keeping us healthy and safe and supporting companies big and small.

Now, with the number of pessimistic jobs and economic forecasts, ideas are focused on correcting the ship. As the government formulates a stimulus package, experts warn not to rely on the scripts used in the 2008 financial crisis. This economic turmoil is another beast, affecting all sectors and truly global.

The stimulus and recovery plans for governments to restart the economy at all levels are multifaceted reasons, including infrastructure projects, sectors that transform communities, create jobs, and support the growth and prosperity of the Canadian economy. That is why it is done.

We are very lucky. Canada has one of the world’s leading infrastructure departments and is ready to contribute. During this turmoil, construction continues in virtually all states and territories, with strict health and safety measures in place.

But as we enter this new reality, we need to do things differently and better. The good news is that both government and industry look open to resets.

Technology is key to increasing efficiency and speed in procuring and delivering the required infrastructure. Ideas emerge, such as moving stakeholder engagement online or using virtual reality apps to visit wearable technology sites to warn construction workers to keep a socially safe distance at work. I will.

We need to carefully consider how this pandemic has reshaped the kind of infrastructure we need and how we plan our communities in this new era of working away from society and working together from home. There is. For example, the crisis illustrates the urgent need for broadband access for all Canadians, especially rural and northern communities. It has already been identified as a funding priority for the federal government and some states, and we expect it to become even more urgent to deploy this program.

We also hope that the government will make significant investments in hospitals and nursing homes, enhance their capabilities and reflect the recent lessons learned to keep Canada’s most vulnerable citizens safe.

Nevertheless, challenges remain that have brought different realities at different times, such as government liquidity and bureaucratic procurement. The projects currently under construction are naturally delayed. Businesses need all the support provided by the government to ensure long-term viability.

Much of Canada’s infrastructure is owned, operated and maintained by municipalities. Federal and state assistance is required to keep existing infrastructure, such as water, wastewater, and transportation, working. They cannot tax to get out of this situation.

Public-private partnerships, or P3s, help mitigate some of these financial challenges. It also leads to a more innovative approach and helps share project accountability. This is why government recovery plans need to continue to be considered a valuable approach. At the moment, the industry is built on the efficiency of the model, further facilitating the delivery of infrastructure without compromising its well-recognized benefits.

Already there are 288 P3 projects under construction or in operation across the country, worth $ 139.4 billion. This includes nearly 100 hospitals and care centers, major transportation projects, and bridges.

According to an independent survey, P3 has saved Canadian taxpayers over $ 27 billion, ensuring that their equipment is properly maintained and operated, while meeting their contractual obligations in time and budget. We consistently exceed our procurement projects.

Katherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said Canada’s Infrastructure Bank will play an important role in helping Japan recover. Banking expertise and mission to find innovative ways to fund some of Canada’s largest infrastructure projects will be much needed in the coming months.

The crisis has shown Canadians how important the infrastructure sector is to the community, from hospitals where construction companies donate personal protective equipment to hospitals where people continue to work safely.

In times of turbulence we have choices. We can succumb to pessimism or take control and draw new paths. Some have suggested that there is a silver lining that provides the opportunity to think of the infrastructure in another way. If we want to build a stronger and more sustainable infrastructure for Canadians, we need to be truly innovative and not tied to the ways of the past. Industry and government need to work together to achieve that. Like talent and expertise, ideas are definitely there.

Mark Romov was Chairman and CEO of the Canadian Public-Private Partnership Council and was a former senior official of the Department of Industry and the Department of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Hill times