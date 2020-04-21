Pandemic preventing Western United from tying up new floor share deal

The team’s on-industry benefits were very good and they are keen to create a much better ambiance and bring in far more fans by playing in a different location for the next few of seasons even though they look to try and make great their pledge to make their own ground.

Even so, the uncertainty over the timetable of the present-day season and how and when the 2020-21 campaign could possibly get started has built discussions with 4 probable new landlords – Melbourne Knights, The Showgrounds, Whitten Oval and Werribee VFL club – fraught with problems.

Talks have been having location with all 4 potential hosts says Western United CEO Chris Pehlivanis, but the point that there is no definitive route out of the disaster helps make it quite complicated to appear to any settlement.

”We will nevertheless engage in 1 or two games in Geelong as we are the crew of the western suburbs and districts, but we do want to engage in eight or nine games in other places near to a supporter foundation in the west,” he suggests.

”The issue we have is that we actually cannot negotiate just about anything definitive until eventually we have additional idea of what we can and won’t be able to do and when we could be playing – and the other competitions.

”We need to have to know when the Knights are participating in their NPL games, would the Whitten Oval be in use in the spring if the AFL or Women’s AFL was enjoying there, identical issue for the Werribee VFL floor.

”Hopefully the meetings on Wednesday (at which Johnson will liaise with the golf equipment) will give us some clarity or at least an plan of what the FFA may well imagining is attainable and their opportunity schedule.”