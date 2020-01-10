Panasonic hopes to make major changes to VR headsets while showing the demo concept

Loading...

Virtual reality headsets became a big hit of this generation. With Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and the PlayStation VR, there are many opportunities for gamers to get into VR and experience a new gaming experience. Although these headsets have been a great success in this generation, there are still some problems between the major consumer headsets available on the market.

One of the main problems is the fact that most of these headsets are bulky. It is a large rectangle on your face that is strapped around your head. They don’t offer much comfort and there is a mess of cables. While this is the first large generation of VR headsets, there are always new innovations in the works to further advance the platform. As the headset becomes lighter and fewer cables are connected, the next generation of platforms may experience a major VR changeover.

During CES 2020 we got a new concept view of VR headsets. Panasonic is in the process of developing a new VR glasses system that offers small screens as if you were wearing glasses. They have earphones that are attached to the arms. However, a few cables are still required to power the headset. These headsets look a bit more unique compared to the other headsets on the market, but they could still be a bit difficult to wear. Likewise, these headsets are only one concept. Although the reference models can work, a lot still needs to be worked on before they are available to consumers.

Furthermore, there is no word on how compatible these types of VR glasses would be for games. We can imagine that it could be difficult for these glasses to make quick movements to stay on the player’s face, but this is purely speculation on our part. In any case, these goggles are not open to the public, and Panasonic has likely taken the time at CES to get feedback from those who have tried the VR goggles.

Source: The Verge