If all other things are the same, this looks a lot more attractive than a “normal” VR headset

These tiny displays can’t keep up with the field of view of a standard VR headset, but it’s still early.

Color matched!

At this point, it is clear that there are a number of persistent problems that are keeping virtual reality from the global potential that many industry observers saw a few years ago. VR technology as a whole still suffers from problems such as relatively high cost, limited resolutions / field of view, cumbersome natural motion controls, and a general lack of “killer app” software.

But despite slow progress on many of the remaining problems with VR, one area of ​​technology hasn’t made any significant progress: comfort and form factor. Almost four years after Oculus Rift’s launch, the market is still married to the same bulky ski goggle-style headset that blocks almost the entire upper half of the face with a large display rectangle that is held in place by headbands or over -the-Skull supports.

At CES this week, Panasonic appears to be the first company to make serious efforts to make progress on this important VR front. The company’s new virtual reality concept is not a “headset” in the standard VR form, but “offers a comfortable fit that makes users feel like they are wearing glasses.”

It works?

The details of Panasonic’s “reference product” are quite small, but according to a press release, the glasses have micro-OLED panels that eliminate the “screen door effect” at UHD resolution (typically 3840 x 2160, although it is unclear whether this covers one or both eyes). These panels are also the first in the VR realm with HDR colors that could help bring virtual worlds to life if they ever become an actual consumer product.

However, these details are less important at this point than the “compact and light body, with which the device can be carried comfortably and without a headband”, as Panasonic puts it. In collaboration with 3M and Massachusetts-based Kopin Corporation, Panasonic has developed a new “optical module” that “allows natural and distortion-free images to be displayed with only one focus, despite the glasses-like shape”.

Can these glasses really offer a passable VR experience in such a form factor? A practical report by The Verge mentions that the micro-OLED panels produce a smaller, more square image with a smaller viewing angle than existing VR headsets. The glasses-like arms that hold the Panasonic device over the ears also had problems keeping the “front-heavy” design in place when the head was tilted forward, according to The Verge.

At the moment, however, we are less concerned with these specific limitations than with the potential of this completely new design direction for VR devices as a whole. Remember, just over seven years ago, Oculus’ state of the art VR prototype was a 800×640 (per eye) resolution box held together with duct tape and attached to your face with a rubber band has been. If this prototype could lead to the excellent Oculus Quest in just a few years, imagine where Panasonic’s “glasses design” could take with more time and dedicated development.

Turning virtual reality into a comfortable, easy-to-wear glasses-style form factor won’t solve all the myriad of problems that are holding up the technology. However, Panasonic’s efforts could be the first step to break through the main walls of comfort and form factor that still prevent VR’s mass adoption.