Pamela Anderson’s 12-day marriage to Jon Peters has never been legalized

Sources reveal that Pamela Anderson was never legally married to film producer Jon Peters.

The claim that Anderson’s marriage to Peters has never been legalized comes after Anderson announced on February 1 that she had separated from her husband Jon Peters. after only 12 days of marriage.

Hollywood reporter brought the news of their split on February 2.

Anderson, 52, married Peters, 74, on Monday January 20, in a private wedding ceremony in Malibu.

Anderson and Peters never submitted documents for a marriage certificate

According to PEOPLE, related sources confirmed that they never submitted the legal documents to obtain a marriage certificate. The Hollywood reporter also reported that after their wedding in January, Anderson and Peters had not immediately submitted papers for their marriage certificate.

PEOPLE previously reported that sources near Anderson said the former Baywatch star had decided to end her marriage to Peters in less than two weeks because she “had to take a step back”.

The source added that both agreed that they would have to postpone their marriage because they were going “a bit too fast” regarding their decision to tie the knot. The source added that while Anderson and Peters had known each other for more than three decades, they had never lived together and that Pamela Anderson was a very independent person.

“When you live with someone, you really get to know them. Pam is a romantic, but she is also very independent … It was all a bit quick, so they both agreed to postpone it. “

Anderson first announced the split in a statement to Hollywood reporters:

“The warm welcome from Jon and my union moved me. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time to reassess what we want from life and from each other. Life is a journey and love is a process. Given this universal truth, we have mutually decided to postpone formalizing our marriage certificate and placing our trust in the process. “

Anderson and Peters and dated in the 1980s

Anderson and Peters dated about three decades ago in the 1980s. They reportedly met for the first time at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles.

The marriage was the fifth for Anderson, who had previously been married to Tommy Lee and Kid Rock. She was married to Rick Salomon twice.

Jon Peters was married to Henrietta Zampitella, Lesley Ann Warren, Christine Forsyth and Mindy Williamson.

Anderson is best known for C.J. Parker playing in the NBC drama series Baywatch of the 1980s. She is also known for roles in television shows like Home Improvement and V.I.P. She has appeared in several films, including Raw Justice and Barb Wire.

Jon Peters is known for producing the Western comedy film Wild Wild West [1999], Batman Returns [1999] and Man of Steel [1999].