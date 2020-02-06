Pamela Anderson’s 12-day marriage to Jon Peters happened because her heart was ‘too open’

Pamela Anderson jumped too quickly into a marriage with Hollywood producer Jon Peters because she had just returned from months of “spiritual cleansing” in India, and her “heart was open but, in retrospect, too open,” sources report exclusively on page Six.

The “Baywatch” bomb became activist Anderson married the “Star Is Born” producer and former hairdresser during a secret ceremony in Malibu at the end of January, to split 12 days later.

But while the couple was shortly dated 30 years ago, Anderson, 52, spent only three days with Peters, 74, during the more recent restart before they got married, a source says – and then she immediately regretted their union.

The source said: “Pamela does not work on the same wavelength as other people. She has a huge heart and loves big, fast and hard. “

They added: “She came back from her journey and Jon said to her:” I love you, let’s get married. “So she said,” OK. “

The source said that immediately after they got married – after spending a day and a half as husband and wife – she realized that she “had made a terrible mistake.”

The source said the actress and the model thought Peters was overbearing and too focused on fame, while now preferring to spend more time outside the world of celebrities and focusing on her charities and political and animal advocacy.

The source explained that Anderson thought Peters “was trying to have too much control over her.”

“Pamela felt frustrated about how she wanted to keep her financial independence … He started calling about her career and brought her into a movie he was working on, things she didn’t want,” they said.

We have been told that they have never submitted formal paperwork for their marriage, so it was not yet legal and therefore very easy to end.

Peters did not return to us.

.