Pamela Anderson secretly marries 'A Star Is Born', producer Peters Peters

Pamela Anderson, 52, secretly married A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters, 74, 74 on Monday, January 20.

“They are very in love and were married yesterday,” Anderson’s publicist told PEOPLE.

The news about their marriage comes 30 years after the couple first went out and a few months after they re-fired their relationship, keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. There is much more to her than it seems at first sight, or I wouldn’t love her so much, “Peters told The Hollywood Reporter after they got married.” There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could make my choice, but – already 35 years – I only want Pamela. “

He continued: “She makes me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated. “

Anderson wrote a poem for the outlet, in which she claimed her love for her now husband.

“Jon is the original” bad boy “from Hollywood – nobody compares –

I love him very much as a family.

His life always scared me.

So far a girl like me. Now I have seen more of life and realize …

He has always been there. I never failed –

I’m done now and

he is ready too – We

to understand

and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. –

I’m a happy woman. – Proof

God has a plan ”

The couple first met in the Playboy mansion when Peters was 41 and Anderson was 19 in the mid-80s and then began dating.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was 19. I knew she was going to be a big star, “Peters told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.” We finally started living together. Of course, [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl without makeup was beautiful. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to get her out of Playboy. I said: “Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career. “She said,” You are crazy. “She wanted to do Playboy and she continued with 13 covers.”

He also revealed the publication he proposed to Anderson after helping her start her career, including paying for her acting lessons and dance and singing lessons. Although Anderson refused him, the film producer remembered that he had told her that their age difference does not matter “in 30 years.”