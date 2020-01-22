Pamela Anderson discreetly married film producer Jon Peters

The fifth marriage for Pamela Anderson. The 52-year-old actress and activist secretly married Jon Peters, a well-known 74-year-old film producer, on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Malibu.

Secret wedding for Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

It was The Hollywood Reporter who revealed the news and had access to the newlyweds. “Pamela has never been aware of her potential as an artist,” said Jon Peters. that I love him so much. “

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters have started dating very discreetly in recent months, following the hectic pause of the actress with French footballer Adil Rami, who has accused them of violence and led a double life.

As an official statement, the actress presented the Hollywood Reporter a poem in which she described her new husband as “a bad boy from Hollywood”: “I love her very much, just like my family. Her life scared me.” too much for a girl like me. Now I have experienced more and I understand that he has always been there. He has never disappointed me. I am now ready, and so is he. “

Enthusiasts more than 30 years ago

The pair formed by Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters is indeed not new. The actress and producer first dated more than 30 years ago in the mid-1980s.

It is in the Villa Playboy, belonging to the deceased boss of the erotic magazine, that Jon Peter Pamela Anderson meets, who then has an insight into the playmate. She had just arrived from her birthplace, British Columbia, in Canada, says The Hollywood Reporter.

“I came in and saw this little angel, the producer remembered with the magazine, in a newspaper that Hugh Hefner paid tribute to when he died in 2017. We ended up living together. […] She was very intelligent and talented. I tried to convince her to step out of Playboy and said, “Don’t do this. Focus on a serious career. She told me I was crazy. She wanted to be in Playboy and finally made thirteen covers.”

It is clear that they have never forgotten themselves. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I had something to choose from, but for 35 years I never wanted Pamela, “Jon Peters told the Hollywood Reporter. “She drives me crazy, but in a good way. I protect her and treat her as she deserves. “

Divorced several times

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters each had a very hectic private life. Pamela Anderson is already divorced from four men: the rocker Tommy Lee, father of her two sons, Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, whom she married twice.

Jon Peters, who was originally a hairdresser, was first married to actress Lesley Ann Warren. In the early 1970s he left her for Barbra Streisand, with whom he stayed for twelve years. He met her on the set of the film A Star Is Born, of which he was the producer. He also produced the 2018 version with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Then Jon Peters was married to producer Christine Forsyth-Peters, with whom he had two daughters, Caleigh and Skye. All three were present at her marriage to Pamela Anderson, as well as her third daughter, Kendyl.