Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters broke up after a 12-day marriage

They made it almost two weeks.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters broke up after having made the knot only 12 days ago.

The former ‘Baywatch’ star has asked for a ‘break’.

“I am moved by the warm welcome to Jon and my union,” Anderson said, 52.

“We would be very grateful for your support, because we are taking some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from each other.”

Anderson and Peters, 74, reportedly had not filed the marriage certificate of their Malibu marriage before concluding things.

“Life is a journey and love is a process,” Anderson said. “With that universal truth in mind, we have decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to put our faith in the process.”

Peters joins a long list of former Anderson’s. The former Playmate recently made a bitter break in the summer by football player Adil Rami. She was also associated with another white-haired celebrity at one point – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange – now imprisoned in London and awaiting extradition to the US for accusation of espionage.

.