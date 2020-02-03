Pamela Anderson and Hollywood producer Jon Peters split less than two weeks after their wedding

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters are divorced less than two weeks after their secret marriage.

“I am moved by the warm welcome to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from each other, “Anderson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, February 1.” Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and to place our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy. “

An insider told us weekly that it was Peters who wanted a divorce and that the couple never got a marriage license.

The Baywatch alum and Hollywood producer secretly married in Malibu on January 20, where two Anderson sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Lee, attended that she shares with ex Tommy Lee, and Peters’ three children.

Anderson and Peters met in the Playboy mansion in the 1980s. Peters helped the former Playboy model launch her career, paid for voice, dance, and acting lessons, and helped her get her first TV role on Home Improvement and later Baywatch.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. There is much more to her than it looks at first, or I wouldn’t love her so much, “the producer told The Hollywood Reporter on January 21.” There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could make my choice, but – for 35 years – I just want Pamela. She makes me wild – in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated. “

“I’m incredibly happy for my mom and Jon,” Brandon said in a statement to Fox News the same day. “They’ve known each other for over 35 years and I wish them every success in this next chapter of their lives together. I will support the happy couple where I can, and I’m excited to get to know Jon’s family even better.”