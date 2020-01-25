Pam Anderson shares first photo of her and fifth husband Jon Peters days after shock marriage - The Sun

PAMELA Anderson formally introduced her new husband Jon Peters for the first time since their shocking surprise wedding earlier this week.

Blonde bombshell Pam, 52, posted a sweet photo on her Instagram stories with the 74-year-old filmmaker – portrayed together for the first time as husband and wife.

Pam and Jon posted a photo for the first time as husband and wife. Credit: Instagram

The close couple have known each other for over 35 years. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The film producer and TV star had a surprise wedding earlier this week. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The fifth time bride glowed with a big grin on her face as she stood arm in arm with her partner on the black and white photo.

Film magnate Jon covered with sunglasses and a swollen The North Face vest while his stunning TV star woman blinked her teeth in a knitted sweater.

The Baywatch beauty and the A Star is Born producer made the difference in Malibu on Monday after being closed for more than 30 years.

“Jon is Hollywood’s original” bad boy “- no one can compare it. I love him very much as a family. His life always scared me.

“We understand and respect each other – we love each other without conditions. I am a happy woman. Prove that God has a plan,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter after their ceremony.

Pam was famously had an on-again-from-again relationship with rocker Tommy Lee Credit: Getty – Contributor

She married Kid Rock on a yacht in 2006 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The Superman producer told the outlet: “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She really has to shine. There is much more to her than it looks at first, otherwise I would not love her so much.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could make my choice, but – for 35 years – I just want Pamela. She makes me wild – in a good way.

“She inspires me. I protect her and treat her as she deserves to be treated, “he grumbled at his husband.

They first met in the mid-80s when Jon remembered: “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She looked like 19. I knew she was a big star would become.”

We married poker player Rick in both 2007 and 2014 Credit: Rex Features

From the very beginning, he fell in love with the then teenager shortly after they met, but she rejected him.

Ironically, Jon – who is 22 years older – is said to have said to her: “In 30 years, our age difference won’t mean much” after the crowds.

Both the animal and climate activist and her new partner have previously had four marriages.

Pamela was married to rockers Tommy Lee, Kid Rock and poker player Rick Salomon – the last of whom she married twice.

Jon has also been married four times before – his ex-wives are Lesley Ann Warren and Christine Forsyth-Peters.

He also had a relationship with Barbara Streisand for a number of years.

The Playboy model shares sons Dylan and Brandon with her Motley Crue drummer ex.

Jon has five children from previous marriages.

