'Palm Springs' finds laughter and love in the face of existential despair

How do you tell a love story, a truly tender one, about two people whose greatest thing in common is not to reveal anything?

If you’re Palm Springs writer Andy Siara and director Max Barbakow, take this nihilism sense instead of running away. You plunge your lol-nothing-matters characters into a situation where nothing really matters and drill them down to find out if and how love could be the exception.

The film opens in the California desert on the day of a wedding for two extremely pretty, slightly annoying people. Nyles (Andy Samberg) is a plus that stands out like a thumb with his swimming trunks and grumpy posture. Sarah (Cristin Milioti) is a maid of honor who everyone knows she “fucks too much and drinks too much” as she puts it.

Palm Springs feels like an experiment to find love yourself.

They connect at the front desk and seem to be walking towards a typically sloppy one-night stand. Then things take a bloody turn and Palm Springs reveals what it’s really all about.

As we learn, Nyles has been in a time loop for some time. He’s been through this day hundreds of times, maybe thousands or even millions. And Sarah has come to shock him now.

Palm Springs is known as the “Lonely Island Classic”, and it’s often as fun as you would expect from people who brought you pop star: Never Stop Never Stop. Nyles’ blased stance on his situation forms a darkly amusing contrast to Sarah’s shock and confusion. (“Lots of suicides. So many,” he sighs, explaining to Sarah how he knows that if she kills herself, she won’t get out of the loop.)

Once Sarah has made it, Palm Springs will be even funnier as the two are planning more and more ridiculous ways to pass the time. They dance and they crash vehicles, they swap profane tattoos and stage elaborate pranks. In addition, J.K. Simmons comes in occasionally to show our leads a comic curve ball as Roy, another wedding guest who has a complicated story with Nyles.

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti in “Palm Springs”.

The time travel idea gives the otherwise well-known Romcom setup a new note, while the real romance gives what would otherwise be a Groundhog Day Redux new juice. Milioti and Samberg crackle together, their simple chemistry marks them as potential soul mates even before they appear wise for this possibility themselves.

But all this craziness is based on real pain and the emotions among them are deep. The relentless California sunshine only reinforces Nyle and Sarah’s sense of boredom. The jokes range from silly to downright dark. The premise turns out to be an expression of despair and approaches the tedious but overwhelming burden of a meaningless existence.

In this context, Palm Springs feels like an experiment to find love itself, the extent of its powers and its place and purpose in a world that Nyles describes as “the world of death, poverty, and debilitating emotional stress.” Nyles and Sarah’s endless recursions test the permanence of romance in the face of monotony or hopelessness or fear.

“We have no choice but to live,” Nyles tells a freaky Sarah, who is together in her infinity early on. That is, of course, the terror in the heart of his life, hers and ours. Palm Springs knows this fear. It lives in it. It invites you to laugh at it and maybe shed a few tears over it, and when it’s all done you may finally have an answer to the question of what love on the verge of emptiness might be worth.

