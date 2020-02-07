Palestinians deny US instigation charge, accuse Trump plan

JERUSALEM – The Palestinians on Friday dismissed the US allegations that after a day of clashes and attacks, they killed three Palestinians and wounded more than a dozen Israelis.

Instead, they linked the violence to President Donald Trump’s initiative in the Middle East, which would greatly benefit Israel in all the most controversial issues of the conflict and would allow it to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

“Those who implement plans for annexation, apartheid, and legalization of occupation and settlements are fully responsible for deepening the cycle of violence and extremism,” said senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat in a statement.

He responded to comments from Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and architect of the Middle East blueprint, who had blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the recent violence.

“Don’t call for days of anger and encourage (your) people to use violence when they don’t get what they want,” Kushner said Thursday. after informing the United States Security Council of the plan.

He said Abbas was “surprised at how good the plan was for the Palestinian people, but he had locked himself in a position” by refusing before he came out.

Erakat said Abbas would soon bring his own plan to the Security Council, which was enshrined in international law and based on a 1967 two-state solution.

The Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, the areas that Israel occupied in the 1967 war. They see Israel’s settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which are home to around 700,000 people, as a major obstacle to peace. Most peoples consider the settlements to be illegal.

The Trump plan would allow Israel to annex all of its settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley. It would give the Palestinians limited autonomy in several parts of the territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, but only if they met almost impossible conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has eagerly accepted the plan. The Palestinians firmly opposed it, but Abbas did not call for violence.

Its security forces work with Israel to combat militant groups in the parts of the West Bank where Israel allows them to operate. Abbas has threatened to interrupt security coordination in response to the Trump plan, but is not believed to have done so.

Abbas’ troops are not allowed to operate in Jerusalem, where two of the three attacks took place on Thursday, or near the settlements in the West Bank. He has no control over the Gaza Strip, where the militant Islamist group Hamas took over his troops in 2007.

Its security cooperation policy with Israel is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, many of whom consider it a service to the Israeli occupation.

