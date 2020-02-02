Pale horse The same painting is hidden in every BBC Agatha Christie

While watching The Pale Horse, look forward to a particular painting that hung in the antiques shop of our main character Mark Easterbrook (Rufus Sewell). See there, in the golden frame behind the desk: grimly against a dark background, a lamb is lying with its feet tied in an offering. His eyes are open and it seems to be alive.

If you’ve seen one of the previous four Agatha Christie adaptations by Sarah Phelps, the painting may seem oddly known – and that’s because, as the screenwriter reveals, she has so far put it into each of her Christie dramas.

Agnus Dei, or Lamb of God, is an oil painting by the 17th-century Spanish baroque artist Francisco de Zurbarán. It is an allusion to Christ, described by John the Baptist as “the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world.”

The painting has been a constant presence in the ‘quintet’ of Phelps, Agatha Christie, which started with And Then There Were None and continued with The Witness for The Prosecution, Order of Innocence, The ABC Murders, and finally The 2020 Pale Horse .

“When I did it and then there was nothing, I had many paintings on the walls and they were chosen very specifically,” Phelps explained. ‘But I kept going back to the Francisco de Zurbarán, the Agnus Dei, the spray lamb. He is the most amazing painter, I love him.

“But if you ever read about the Agnus Dei, it would be this representation of Christ’s love for his church and his sacrifice. But the lamb has no choice. It makes no sacrifice, it is sacrificed. You don’t know if it’s alive or dead, it’s impossible to say.

“And I kept thinking, that sort of thing crystallized with me to do with Christie – that’s about: you’ve done something, and that something has tricked you, so now you head in the direction and you don’t actually have a Free will You could have done it a long time ago, but now you are in this story You are comforted, in fact you are on your way to destruction and you place yourself there.

“And I just enjoyed it as a kind of weird clue about her, just to have in every movie. And it added a bit to the internal section of how all the films, how all the adjustments talk to each other … I like the idea of ​​supporting it with a bit of Baroque, Spanish religious art where there is actually no choice, we’re just bundled together, and the thing we did has bound us – and now we’re waiting for our destiny. “

You have to go back to the previous dramas to see where the Agnus Dei appears, but in The Pale Horse we can tell you it is on the wall of Easterbrook.

Phelps’ determination to include the painting also influenced her career choice for Mark Easterbrook, who – in the original novel – actually writes a book about “certain aspects of Mughal architecture.”

“I thought it wasn’t such a big leap to turn him into an antique dealer,” Phelps said. “But also because I wanted to make sure that I had the Zurbarán Agnus Dei on the wall. It’s in every movie.

“And also to let him unpack a polar bear, which was in the first one I wrote, and then there were none.”

But don’t get carried away by the meaning of the polar bear, as Phelps added: “It was a clue in And then there were none, it’s not really a clue here, it’s just an affectionate nod to: we started here, and now we are here.

“And it is also strange **. Come on, there is suddenly a huge polar bear! And it tells you something about looting and rule, I think, and about being the master of the universe.”

The Pale Horse will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday 9 February 2020 at 9 p.m.