Pakistan’s Naseem Shah is the youngest to score a test hat trick

Young Naseem Shah is the youngest bowler to have scored a hat-trick in test cricket and helped Pakistan win the first test against Bangladesh.

The 16-year-old fast bowler, who took 4:26, released Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), night watchman Taijul Islam (0) and Mahmudullah (0), when Bangladesh hobbled in his second inning on stumps to 6:12 a day on Sunday ,

Naseem Shah bow 🙌

The 16-year-old was the youngest bowler to do a test hat trick. # Bbccricket pic.twitter.com/eOy4Ulmt0c

– BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 9, 2020

Bangladesh is still in 86th place with only four gates to avoid defeat in the inning. Pakistan was fired for 445 in its first innings for a lead of 212 runs over Bangladesh’s first innings 233.

“I can’t describe my feelings because the whole crowd supported me. It was really encouraging,” said Naseem about the 12,000 spectators cheering on the home team at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“I think what I did today was only because my mother prays a lot for me. I struggled in the first innings, but I knew that if I bowled according to plan, I could perform. “

Noseem, who was only in his fourth friendly match, was giving Bangladesh hopes of a comeback in the last half hour when he broke the impending 71-run game between Najmul and captain Mominul Haque, who was unbeaten after 37 stumps.

He then went for a successful lbw transfer against Najmul after referee Nigel Llong rejected a complaint. Then Taijul was immediately captured by a malicious Yorker before Mahmudullah embarked on an ambitious journey and was caught in the second slip.

“I didn’t appeal when I took the second wicket and ran away to celebrate because I knew it was out of balance,” said Naseem of Taijul’s release.

Naseem left the field in the next game after throwing two balls for rib pain in his eighth game and failing to conquer the field, but by then he had done enough damage to Bangladesh’s plans.

Bangladeshi leg spinner Alok Kapali set the youngest player’s previous record when he scored a hat-trick in Pakistan in 2003 in Peshawar at the age of 19 against Pakistan.

“It was an outstanding second saying from Naseem … and I really enjoyed watching him bowling on the field,” said Pakistani batsman Babar Azam.

“The best thing about Naseem is that he bowls according to plan and learns quickly.”

Naseems was the 45th test hat trick and the first of a Pakistani player since Mohammad Sami against Sri Lanka in 2002.

-with agencies