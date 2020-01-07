Loading...

KARACHI, Pakistan – A prominent Pakistani novelist and New York Times columnist said Tuesday that security guards raided his publisher’s offices and seized all copies of his book about the country’s former military dictator, Ziaul Haq.

The raid took place on Monday in Karachi, the largest city and most important port in Pakistan, according to the writer, Mohammad Hanif.

Hanif, whose acclaimed “A Case of Exploding Mangoes” is a parody of the former dictator, killed in a plane crash in 1988, blamed the Pakistani spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, for the raid.

However, a civil servant at the agency described Hanif’s claim as “a cheap attempt to gain popularity by throwing false accusations at a national institution.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ISI regulations.

The agents who arrived at the publisher’s office identified themselves as coming from the ISI, said the author, an air force pilot who became a journalist. His Karachi publisher published the Urdu translation of the novel last October.

“They asked about my book and took all the copies,” he said, adding that he consulted his lawyer about filing a complaint with the police.

Hanif became famous when the novel was first published in 2008 in English, two decades after Haq was killed when his plane crashed in the eastern province of Punjab. Authorities have never disclosed the results of their investigation or said what caused the crash, including US ambassador Arnold Raphel and then ISI chief Gen. Akhtar Abdur Rahman died.

Hanif also claimed that the raid came after members of his family sent a letter to his publisher complaining that the novel tarnished Haq’s image, which seized power in a coup in 1977. It was unclear that his family would complain about his work so many years later, but Hanif speculated that they were not worried when it was only available in English, but worried once it was translated, presumably because many more Pakistanis in Urdu would read.

The book quotes a rumor that a bomb had been planted in a crate of mangoes that had been donated to Haq and that was also aboard the plane.

Pakistan has witnessed more intensive action against human rights activists, activists, journalists and members of civil society in recent years. Journalists, who have adopted military dictators and have been beaten and imprisoned in the pursuit of a free press, say that they are now confronted with a form of censorship that is more subtle but no less horrifying, led by the security forces and ISI, to destroy criticism Cover.

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

Adil Jawad, The Associated Press