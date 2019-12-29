Paine urges ICC to adopt consistent approach to DRS

Loading...

"That's what it is. Sometimes you're a little frustrated," said Paine.

"Today, maybe we have one that happened to us. This is how it works. You hope it will be perfect, without trying to specify it. But like I said, that's what it is.

Screen time: Australian players watch reruns after an unsuccessful DRS exam on the fourth day of the Boxing Day test at CWM.

"I think it would be nice to have in all test matches, to have the same technology in place for each test as a test championship."

Paine recognized that DRS was a solid concept in theory.

"He certainly has his good points. It's just a little ironing sometimes that needs to be done. But that's just my opinion, "he said.

"I know they are trying to do it as precisely as possible and but I think that to help the referees make the right decision, I think it is, it's good."

Taylor told ABC Grandstand that Paine did not like the precision of his organization's systems, challenging Paine to take a closer look at the technology.

"I won't go too far because I'm going to be in trouble but I just see over and over again, what I see with the naked eye, or watch it on TV in real time, and then what's coming up is sometimes a little offbeat, ”said Taylor.

"After he left, he might still think he got a rough deal and this is also helpful to us because we also get his advice, but refuse or not bother to come and see how the decision was taken, that's what's really frustrating.

"We have to respect the fact that these guys [players] are really skillful there and have been playing for ages, so he obviously believes he could see where it was going and this is a very good opportunity – it & # 39; # 39; s what he saw, is that what we captured for real; does he see gaps there now?

"Does he still think we were wrong? He can do it, but what is really frustrating is that he has no idea how much technology is behind the decision we made and how carefully we took it. ensure it is fair. It is not instinct. "

While Paine has been asked to look inside the DRS center, he is not desperate to do so.

"I might accept the offer at some point, but I'm not too interested," said Paine.

