Paine demands no mercy from SCG with a clean sweep of Kiwi in sight

The circumstances are however significantly different here. In England, Paine's men faced the euphoria of having achieved what no Australian side had done in 18 years by keeping the urn on foreign soil.

This time any emotional disappointment should be minimal after accomplishing a feat that has been worthy for many teams in the baggy green.

"The Test Championship has added a new dynamic and we probably need to learn a little bit about what happened in the Ashes," said Paine.

"I thought that when we won the fourth test, it was such an emotional level, I thought that we were taking good care of ourselves in the sense of celebration, it was not something extraordinary, but the emotional level of winning this test and a quick turnaround, the guys were just a little mentally flat and a bit drained from having such a big high.

"[We need] to try to keep it nice and level the next few days, take a few days of rest, rest and pass this fifth test of the summer with as much anergy that we passed the first test in Gabba. "

As noted by Paine, although the streak was won, in the era of the Test World Championship, there is nothing like dead rubber as the teams pursue a place in the final in June 2021. Five months after the start of the competition, India and Australia are very clear at the top of the table.

From the standpoint of ranking with Australia, there are also implications for New Zealand's second place if they don't lose to Sydney.

"We want to win every test match, there's no question about it," said Paine.

"We know we finished the streak today, which is nice. As I have said many times now with the Test Match championship, every match is really important. Winning the streak is almost less important until we finish next week with a good win. "

Paine was happy that Australia won despite the lesser roles played by superstar drummers Steve Smith and David Warner. Vice-captain Travis Head was named man of the match after his influential century in the opening heats, while Marnus Labuschagne and Paine also performed valuable races.

Pep talk: Tim Paine with his Australian team on day four of the second test against New Zealand at MCG.Credit:AAP

With the ball, James Pattinson covered injured Josh Hazlewood with three wickets in each round.

"When our best players fail to beat good teams, we will need contributions throughout the match," said Paine.

"I thought this test match was a pretty good example of that and a good example of how we can be good when it happens.

"We know the quality of Patto. We have long said that we are very happy to have high quality bowlers like him on the sidelines.

"He was great today, in particular, but he also played well in the first innings and sometimes put pressure on Pat [Cummins].

"And today, when it is his turn to step up a gear, he has given the team the spark. His energy in the group is fantastic, it’s fantastic ; is an excellent team player and he leaves everything on the ground. "

"He was a great addition to the team and covered Josh very well."

Andrew Wu writes on cricket and AFL for the Sydney Morning Herald

