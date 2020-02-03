Paige Hadley ends the retirement interview with Caitlin Bassett

The comments come as both players begin preparing for the star-studded Bushfire Relief Match between the Diamonds and the Suncorp Super Netball All-Stars on March 1st.

“I don’t like to think too far ahead, you never know what will happen to injuries and the like,” said Bassett when the game was announced on Wednesday. “We have a very long preparatory season when I have to push my head down and work hard to see how fit I can get in the next 14 weeks and then we’ll see how the season goes.”

Diamond star Caitlin Bassett.Credit:AAP

After the charity game, the Super Netball season begins on March 27 with the Suncorp Team Girls Cup. During the pre-season tournament, all eight Super Netball teams will compete in a round-robin tournament in the Ken Rosewall Arena for three days in Sydney.

It is the first time that the tournament is taking place in New South Wales. The opening event was held in Brisbane last year.

The NSW Swifts will try to defend their title when the season returns in May. Hadley believes her team has a chance to approach each other, but admits that the number of injuries by her side will make the task difficult.

“Obviously 2019 was fantastic,” she said. “It has proven that we have been able to withstand the pressure, and after last year, people want to put pressure on us this year. It’s nice to be recognized as a threat.”

One of the keys to this success was the leadership of head coach Briony Akle, who took over the team in 2017. Akle won two championships as Swift and was keen to encourage the team to embrace the club’s history.

Akle was nominated NSW Trainer of the Year at the NSW Sports Awards last year.

“One thing Briony does is that it has the ability to draw a line between a tough conversation and understanding that you are a person,” said Hadley. “Since she is a Swift herself, she attaches great importance to the girls who came before us, and I think it is very special.”

Last year’s title meant that the club was the first to win a championship in all three national league formats: the Commonwealth Bank Trophy (1997-2007), the ANZ Championship (2008-2016) and Suncorp Super Netball (from 2017).

“I think it’s one of those things. You always focus on one goal before the season and you can win,” she said.

