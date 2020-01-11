Paid to Play: Here's How You Can Get Paid to Go to Disneyworld

Loading...

British travel company Ocean Florida recently posted a job posting looking for a “professional Florida theme park tester” to spend “three magical weeks at Orland’s most popular theme parks” this spring.

List provides applicants with virtually all-expense-paid travel for employee and friend, additional daily budget to try park food, quick passes, Go Pro, Fitbit, and most importantly, around 3,900 $ (3000 pounds), Fox News reports.

The catch? The professional theme park tester will have to review each part of their experience at Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, Busch Gardens Tampa and even at the Orlando Wildlife Reserve and Gatorland theme park, according to the list of jobs and a Fox Report 13.

According to CNBC, the tester will need to keep a daily video journal and post on social media, as well as provide comments on food, souvenirs, parades, fireworks, photo ops and rides throughout the trip.

Harry Hastings, one of the CEOs of Ocean Florida, told CNBC: “If you have a thirst for adventure and a passion for trying new experiences, we want to hear from you.”

Applications are only open to residents of the United Kingdom.

Applicants must also be over the age of 18 and undergo a four-step interview process before being chosen as the lucky professional theme park tester after the close of applications on January 31.