Pahoki Review: A bad documentary about the lives of teenagers in a poor city

In this sensitive documentary, four teenagers from low-income families think about growing up.

One of Florida’s poorest cities, a wall documentary about four middle school students, Patrick Bresnan and Yvette Lucas, may seem ready to take on the negative ethnographic nature of some non-competitive fantasy cinemas, but it’s a sensitive and understandable film that discourages other children from participating in zootechnical exhibitions. determined by the involvement of Here, the camera is not an impenetrable division that invites its subjects considered than calculated.

Whether the shooting of one of the marker football games that turned Pahoki High School into a big pipe between poverty and the NFL, or keeping the peace between the team captain and his mother Breznan and Lucas? objects (they even revolve in the middle of a shoot in the park, a scene that feels different if you don’t prove it). The static composition of the doctor and the design of the patient may require a mandatory comparison to the work of Frederick Wieseman, but Pahoki is less interested in how it affects students in the city’s education system. As valuable as this film is as a portrait of a government agency, it is as difficult as the fictional but understandable story of four children who know how to see themselves.

An energetic, well-known girl named Na’Kerriya Nelson – the first person we meet and her desire to become Miss Pahoki High School winner – will soon show a continuous fragment of high school life – where different children can read. be a star in the wilderness, be a king or queen in a day – and the opportunities they encounter when they graduate are limited. A fun-loving nurse, Na’Kerria knows how much to offer to the world, but she has a legitimate concern about how much the world really cares. One day he goes to a college fair, and an old woman at a Harvard booth asks a black girl from a low-income family, “Why didn’t we even bother to come to Pahoki?” It seems that. It is clear that this reaction will cause dangerous damage to one blow, but it is safe to say that the pride of Na’Kerria’s hometown is not always the same as other people.

Jocabed Martinez is one of the most receptive students, as his story has long been a favorite among American goalkeepers. Jocabed, an academicly gifted daughter of Mexican immigrants, has a GPA of 3.8 and dreams of helping low-income children; while most of his classmates are full of school spirit, Jocabed only wants to reward the goodness of his parents and the sacrifices he has made for his future. Football captain B.D. Like Crawford, the local candidate, Jocabed Pahoki, wants to leave, respects the people who live there, and the Bresnan and Lucas cameras feel the tension on the city’s wet boulevards and when left alone. palm trees; There is a place that is rare and full of life at the same time.

Walker Jr. doesn’t know where he is, and Pahoki takes the uncertainty as his own. Junior, a cheerful, beloved teenage father who leads a school walk group and refuses to let people down, is not a product of his environment, and is not opposed to it, even if his daughter makes it difficult for him to go anywhere else. . Stuck between the tasks of adult self-knowledge and the upbringing of his child, Junior struggles to define himself even when the paint is poured. His condition deepens the conflict in the documentary so much that Bresnan and Lucas seem to be afraid to examine it carefully; Junior’s four main members have little screen time, and his absence is evident in a film that tries to play a story close to objective aesthetics.

Determined to challenge the clinical perception of the safety image, Pahoki seeks to link the needle between subjective and objective regimes; wants to tell a story about the authorship of its subjects and to create a way that does not obscure the view of the city. This action is highly valued, even if it goes beyond the film. It may be disappointing that these children rarely mix, but we never doubt that they swim in the same water. When Bresnan and Lucas link their video diaries (the children’s cell phone confessions they took) to each other, it can be very complicated and complicated, but it will be an important caveat for Na’Kerria, Jocabed, BJ, and Junior. Find out who they are before the rest of the world does it for them. A film that looks and feels like Pahoki, often with its subjects and the city in which they live, is more than a collection of its parts.

Price: B

Now the film “Pahoki” can be shown in virtual cinemas. It will be available on VOD on June 2.

