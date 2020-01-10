Paddock shines in Raider debut, Culling the OT hero | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

“It was certainly interesting. They are a difficult team to play against and I appreciate (Gauthier), he played really well tonight. He also played well in Regina, “Paddock said. “And the game also went overtime, a shootout. They are certainly a difficult team to play against. “

Before the game began, Paddock received an exceptionally warm ovation from the audience when he was announced as the starting goalkeeper of the game. So much so that Raiders head coach Marc Habscheid made jokes about it after the game.

“When it was introduced, I had to check my notes because I thought it was Carey Price as they cheered – the audience was loud,” Habscheid said.

“It is special to show that I am appreciated here,” said Paddock. “It’s an exciting time for me to be back in a winning team.”

It was certainly a whirlwind of a time for Paddock. After the Thursday deal, he rushed everything ready and did not start moving

“I wasn’t able to move to my new billiard house until about 1 o’clock in the afternoon, so I was almost unpacking until playing time,” Paddock said. “But it is a good life experience for me. Regina has been home for four years and I am ready to start a new adventure.”

But because there was so much whirlwind of the ice, Paddock set aside 20 or 21 pucks that went his way to give the Raiders the victory in his debut.

Family affair

The Raiders did nothing extra on the Friday day deadline, as they made their big splash on Thursday by acquiring Paddock from the Pats in exchange for Jakob Brook, a second round and a conditional third round pick. The Pats announced that Brook will undergo surgery on his knee next Thursday, but is expected to play before the end of the season.

What made the trade even more interesting and unique was that Paddock was traded by his uncle. Pat’s general manager John Paddock made the decision. John said he focused on the deal like a hockey movement and tried not to think about it.

“I don’t really let myself think about it, maybe to some extent, but I don’t think it was (different) … I think it should be that way,” said John Paddock during a media availability in Regina on Thursday . “It doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings for him, it’s a little different with family. I texted my four daughters and said,” I swapped Max, but your legacy is still there. “

“We kept it fairly honest, I think there was no family boost. But on the ice rink he was my GM, and at home in the summer he is my uncle,” Max said.

Paddock’s pads

A big and incredibly important question that everyone should think about was what will happen to Paddock’s pads? With the Pats this year, Paddock wore two sets of P.P.C.L.I pads, which represent the Canadian Light Infantry of Princess Patricia. The Pats are named after that regiment, which were formed to fight in the First World War. It means a lot to Paddock, who grew up in Brandon, a short drive from the P.P.C.L. I am the 2nd battalion.

But now that he has changed teams, Paddock said he will eventually move on and get some new gear.

“I’m sure I will get a new set soon, but I love those pads. They meant a lot,” Paddock said. “There’s a deeper meaning behind it, because it’s a tribute to the military base about 20 minutes from my place of residence, so it meant a lot to me to be able to wear it. The infantry division there let me use the logo for the pads, they don’t let anyone else use it except us. It was a nice gesture for them to let me use it, and I was really proud to wear it. “

OT winner for Culling

Matthew Culling certainly chose a great time to score his first goal as Prince Albert Raider. Culling scored the winner of the extension, after Reece Vitelli threw the puck out of a scrum in the mouth to open Culling, who defeated the almost unbeatable Taylor Gauthier to end the game.

“It was a good piece from Reece, my linemate, to poke me. It was just there at the right time and I am glad it went inside. It was great, “Culling said.” I hadn’t had one yet, so it was nice to get rid of it. There is less pressure now. “

Deadline time

There were some deals that had some local flavor. The Cougars did not bring former Raider Rhett Rhinehart to the Art Hauser Center on Friday when they shared it with a third round pick at the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for Majid Kaddoura, Jayden Watson and a first rounder in 2020. They also took Jonny Hooker over from the Brandon Wheat Kings, and he was pushed into the Cougars line-up on Friday.

And Prince Albert’s own Ethan Regnier was moved from the Swift Current Broncos to the Everett Silvertips. Regnier, who was the leader of the Broncos this year, was treated with Kasper Puutio for the “Tips for Martin Fasko-Rudas, Parker Hendren, a first round in 2020 and a second rounder in 2022.

Regnier led the Broncos in scoring for the trade, scoring nine goals and 21 points in 34 games in his 19-year season.

Top prospects

Two players with local ties were appointed as assistant captains at the 2020 Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

Raiders ahead Ozzy Wiesblatt will wear the “A” on Team Red, while Prince Albert’s Braden Schneider will do the same for Team White. Both are the only players of the WHL who carry letters in the game.

Score Summary

First period

No score.

Second period

No score.

Third period

1-0, Raiders, Ilya Usau from Ozzy Wiesblatt, 0:13

1-1, Cougars, Jonny Hooker from Jack Sander and Ethan Samson (power play), 2:07

After a while

2-1, Raiders, Matthew Culling from Zack Hayes and Reece Vitelli, 3:34

Looking forward

The Raiders will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Art Hauser Center on Saturday. The Raiders defeated the Oil Kings in their only encounter so far this year, a 6-3 win on November 5 at Rogers Place.

