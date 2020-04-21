Packers armed with 10 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, set to start off Thursday

Environmentally friendly BAY — The Environmentally friendly Bay Packers will welcome yet another rookie course to their roster via the NFL Draft, which will

be held April 23-25.

The Packers are armed with 10 alternatives for the second straight 12 months. That means the Packers will have a great deal of options to insert far more talent and depth to their roster. All picks are qualified to be traded.

Environmentally friendly Bay enters the draft with a choose in each and every round, which include 3 selections in the sixth round and two in the seventh spherical. In this article is where by the workforce at this time stands in the draft order:

Spherical

Spherical #

In general #

1

30

30

2

30

62

3

30

94

4

30

136

5

30

175

6

13

192 (from L.V.)

6

29

208 (from Tenn.)

6

30

209

7

22

236 (from Buf. by way of Cle.)

7

28

242 (from Bal.)

In accordance to Packers.com, if Inexperienced Bay drafts 10 gamers, it will mark the third draft in the past four decades the Packers selected 10-furthermore gamers (11 in 2018 and 10 in 2017). From 2000-19, the Packers picked 10-in addition players in a one draft eight moments (2013, 11 2011, 10 2007, 11 2006, 12 2005, 11 2000, 13) in accordance to pro-football-reference.com.

The NFL Draft will begin in primetime on Thursday night time, with Round 1 on April 23 commencing at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 also will be held in prime time, starting on Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. CT. Rounds 4-7 will total the draft on Saturday, April

25, setting up at 11 a.m. CT.

