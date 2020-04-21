Home » Featured » Packers armed with 10 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, set to start off Thursday
Packers armed with 10 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft, set to start off Thursday

Bygautamrangappa on April 22, 2020
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Eco-friendly Bay Packers seems to pass from the San Francisco 49ers all through the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photograph by Harry How/Getty Illustrations or photos)

Environmentally friendly BAY — The Environmentally friendly Bay Packers will welcome yet another rookie course to their roster via the NFL Draft, which will
be held April 23-25.

The Packers are armed with 10 alternatives for the second straight 12 months. That means the Packers will have a great deal of options to insert far more talent and depth to their roster. All picks are qualified to be traded.

Environmentally friendly Bay enters the draft with a choose in each and every round, which include 3 selections in the sixth round and two in the seventh spherical. In this article is where by the workforce at this time stands in the draft order:

Spherical
Spherical #
In general #
1
30
30
2
30
62
3
30
94
4
30
136
5
30
175
6
13
192 (from L.V.)
6
29
208 (from Tenn.)
6
30
209
7
22
236 (from Buf. by way of Cle.)
7
28
242 (from Bal.)

In accordance to Packers.com, if Inexperienced Bay drafts 10 gamers, it will mark the third draft in the past four decades the Packers selected 10-furthermore gamers (11 in 2018 and 10 in 2017). From 2000-19, the Packers picked 10-in addition players in a one draft eight moments (2013, 11 2011, 10 2007, 11 2006, 12 2005, 11 2000, 13) in accordance to pro-football-reference.com.

The NFL Draft will begin in primetime on Thursday night time, with Round 1 on April 23 commencing at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds 2-3 also will be held in prime time, starting on Friday, April 24, at 6 p.m. CT. Rounds 4-7 will total the draft on Saturday, April
25, setting up at 11 a.m. CT.

