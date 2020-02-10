Pack Quinte Red Devils weekly

Pita Pit – Major Peewee (U13)

The Pita Pit Peewees had a busy week with 3 games in 4 days. They would eventually get 4 of the possible 6 points in these games. Now they only have 1 season game left while they prepare for the play-offs.

The Pita Pits organized Kingston for a midweek tilt on Wednesday evening. The Devils were 3-1 behind with 10 minutes left in the game, but would fight far back in this game and achieve a 4-3 victory.

Goal scorers were Trevor Brooks with 2

Deke Osterhout and Ethan Kenney.

They were assisted by Evan Erwin, Pax Murphy, Sam Thompson, Owen Cassidy, Andrew MacNiel and Kaiden Harmon.

Reece Herman won the victory in the net for Quinte.

Quinte would travel to Peterborough on Friday evening for a tilt with the Piets. Quinte came flying out, but just couldn’t bury one early and it would cost them in this game because they fought hard but fell against the Petes 3-2.

Both goals were scored by Deke Osterhout. With assists going to Ben Sherwin 2 Owen Cassidy and Mason Musclow.

Liam Boyer was in just before the Red Devils.

Quinte organized the Oshawa generals on Saturday. The Red Devils dominated the generals from start to finish by beating them 7-2.

Goal scorers. Kaiden Harmon with 2

Ben Sherwin with 2, Trevor Brooks, Mason Musclow and Christian Sokoljuk.

Assists. Osterhout 2. Erwin 2. Murphy 2.

Birney 2. Boyer. Harmon. Sokoljuk. Musclow.

McCormack and Hartwick complete the score. Reece Herman got the W in this for Quinte.

On deck

Saturday vs Ajax / Pickering in Napanee.

Free Flow Petroleum Minor Peewee (U12)

This weekend, the Minor Peewees traveled to play back-to-back games against the Central Ontario Wolves. Unfortunately, failing both games, the team finished the season 5th and earned the home team advantage in the play-off run. This weekend’s goals from: Ryland Cunningham (2), Jacob Moore, Riley Reid. Assist: Jack Foley, Kaden Koutroulides and Owen Rivers.

The small peewees have set their sights and are focused on the first round versus the Oshawa generals. Game one takes place on Thursday, February 13 at 7:00 PM (QSWC), followed by Sunday at 4:30 PM in Oshawa and (if necessary) the team returns home, on the 18th at 7:00 PM, in Napanee.

Beginner (U9)

The Quinte Red Devils AAA team set off last weekend to play two league games.

On Saturday, the Devils went to Peterborough to take on the hard-working Petes. The two teams skated hard and exchanged opportunities in the first two periods, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. It was only in the third period that the Devils were able to sneak one past the goalkeeper of the Pete and then managed to score 3 more before the end of the period to win the game 4-0. Dax Sage made several important saves in the game, allowing his team to pass for the win, and received the “Red Devils Team Heart Award” for the game. The lamp for the Devils was lit by Grady Riley, Lincoln Walt, Mason Whalen and Noah Hughes. Assisting with the goals were Everett Brown, Rowyn Haley, Holden Goulah and Walt.

The Novice Devils were in Clarington for a Sunday afternoon game, where they played a very solid team game from start to finish, en route to a 9-0 win. Noah Hughes had a hat trick in the game and Zachary Miedema scored a few goals in his first game as an attacker this season. Holden Goulah, Grady Riley, Mason Whalen and Lincoln Walt all came in with a goal. Adding helpers to the goals was Miedema (3), Brody Randle (2), Mason Whalen (2), Thomas Marsden, Jaxson Plummer and Everett Brown. Matthew Travers was solid in the net and earned a shutout in the win. Noah Hughes and Zachary Miedema shared the “Red Devils Team Heart Award” for their hard work in the game.

Bonn Law – Major Bantam (U15)

The Bonn Law Major Bantams finished their regular season in first place, ahead of 7 points in second place in York Simcoe Express.

Two big wins last weekend against the Barrie Colts (2-1) and York Simcoe Express (4-1) provided a 17-game winning streak and an overall record of 31-2-3 (65 points).

The boys will sit the first round due to their hard work and exceptional regular seasonal finish. They look forward to building on this momentum when they start playing offs in about two weeks.

.