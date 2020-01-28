The Batawa Ski Racing Club had another busy weekend with a U8 / U10 Panel Slalom race on January 26 in Batawa Ski Hill. The U12 team was on Mount St. Louis Moonstone, while the U14 team competed at Camp Fortune in Quebec.

In the U8 Girls race, Rayanne Hurley finished 2nd with Serenity Lake 4th. Ahna McRae, Ella Empey, Stella Fry and Ava Noronha also had great races. In the U8 Boys race, Batawa achieved 4 of the top 5 with Koby Hunt in 1st place, Lucas Allan in 2nd. Avery Forrest became 4th and Seth Bell finished 5th. Eli Cantelo also had a great race.

The Batawa Girls U10 team captured the podium with Olivia Bush as 1st, Remy Dullard-Krizay as 2nd and Spirit Lake as 3rd. Annika Hirt became 4th and Peytra Papakiriazis became 5th. Marlie Wright, Lily Hunt, Ginny Blancher, Linnea Himberg-Larsen, Myla Empey, Olivia Fry and Lily Langlois all had great races. In the U10 Boys, Batawa captured the top 3 on the podium with Milo Del Grosso 1st, Tyler Brooker 2nd and Finn Nadolny 3rd. Jesse Nadolny became 4th. James McIlreath and Marcus Bowyer also had fast races.

The Batawa U12 ski racing team was a great start to the season with 21 racers participating in the race at Glacier Ski Club last Saturday. With more than 150 participating racers, our female racers had a strong show with Kaelin Hearn in 11th place, Maya Bianchi in 12th place and Madeline Fry in 25th place. Rachel Brady placed the second fastest time in her second point. The male racers were also a force led by Elio DeLuca in 10th place, followed by Linden Forrest 17, Keith Bentley 18 and Luca Duchesne in 24th place. Great job everyone and congratulations Quinlan Hurley, Ava Gravel, Tabitha Bentley, Luca Duchense and Callum Moore who all participated in their first race ever!

Last weekend, the Batawa U14 team traveled to Camp Fortune to train and also participate in a race outside the province in a demanding Giant Slalom against some top teams in Quebec. Unlike Ontario, where Division 1 and 2 circuits exist to allow racers to compete at different levels, they all compete at Quebec level 1 events. With a field of around 180 racers and a very challenging course attitude, the ten Batawa racers present had the excitement of handling some functions at the highest level of competition. After going up the hill before dawn and experiencing the second starting order of a run that was rearranged by the reversal of the fastest 30 times in run one, they all did their best. After the first run, Batawa placed a boy in 2nd place and two girls in 22nd and 26th position with their times very close to the Top 10 in a tightly contested race. Unfortunately for Spencer Dullard-Krizay (2nd) and Alexia Bianchi (22nd) the second point went sour on a very challenging gate on the steep and icy field. Mia Del Grosso finished both points and gained many positions to finish 19th. Ian Isbester, Zoe Osborne, Olivia Bell, Ruby Crews, Bodin MacDonald, Elliott Hirt and Elena De Luca all had strong races. The coaches are very proud of how all team members behaved in this event. This Sunday, the U14 team travels to Snow Valley in Barrie for their second regular division race, which is taking part in the first slalom of the season.

For more information about our ski racing programs, visit www.batawaskiracing.com.

(Press release from Batawa Ski Club)

