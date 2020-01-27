Pacific Division sets aside differences to grab the NHL all-star game crown paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Oilers and Flames have been at odds since Tkachuk eliminated Zack Kassian with two huge hits in a recent testy matchup. Kassian finally had enough and hit Calgary’s winger / main antagonist to earn a suspension of two games.

“Nothing added to the fuel for rivalry this weekend,” Tkachuk said Saturday in the winning dressing room. “This was just a bunch of really good hockey players who came and tried to set up a show.”

Tkachuk actually set up Draisaitl for a goal with a smooth no-look pass in the Pacific from the Pacific over the Central Division in the semifinals, but skated straight to the bank instead of celebrating.

“I just wanted to get rid of the ice,” Tkachuk said. “I was there for a while.”

Draisaitl said after the last episode of the Battle of Alberta that he “would probably get rid of the ice” if he ever would be with Tkachuk at the all-star game.

“Nice game by him,” he said with a smile. “As I always said, we are all here to have fun, we are all here to have a good time. Things like (Tkachuk-Kassian), they happen in the game, but this is not the time to to be grumpy about something or whatever it is. Everyone here had a great time. “

Draisaitl said something to Tkachuk after the goal, but the first insisted that there was nothing evil in the exchange.

“I was just kidding,” he said. “I hope everyone knows I was kidding.”

Tied in the standings with 57 points and in a battle for play-off positioning, the Flames and Oilers will renew regular hostilities on Wednesday in Edmonton and then three nights later in Calgary.

“It was fine,” said Flames Captain Mark Giordano about sharing space with a few Oilers. “This is away from the regular season. It’s a different atmosphere. I thought both parties treated themselves well this weekend. I’m sure that next week when we go back to the Battle of Alberta, that will be fire. “

“I know it’s a big fight between us,” Calgary goalkeeper David Rittich added. “We just want to have fun. We do this for fans, for children. “

McDavid, the main scorer of the NHL, ended with a combined four assists overnight.

“I definitely didn’t feel at my best, but it’s all for fun,” he said. “We have a few days to prepare ourselves for the real thing.”

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak received the most valuable player prize once the leading NHL goal scorer had found the back of the net and added an assist to the Atlantic final. He also scored four points (three goals, one assist) in the 9-5 half victory of his division at the Metropolitan in Enterprise Center.

Hertl, who showed his personality by wearing a Justin Bieber mask at one of the Friday’s events at the skill competition, scored the winner by going 2:36 when the center of San Jose Sharks defeated Tampa Bay Lightning goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy after an arrangement by Draisaitl and McDavid.

Elias Pettersson, center of Vancouver Canucks, scored two goals in the final when the Pacific returned from a 3-1 deficit to grab the US $ 1 million prize at the home of defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

“I’m not going to take this for granted,” said Pettersson, who tried and failed in his attempt to have been a breathtaking goal in lacrosse style. “It’s great to be here. I remember growing up seeing this. Now I share this here with everyone.”

The Pacific captured the all-star crown in both 2016 and 2018, while the Metropolitan captured the title in 2017 and again last year.

Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis when his father Keith played for the Blues, faced younger brother Brady, a winger at the Ottawa Senators, in the final.

He even stole the puck from his brother or sister to set up one of Pettersson’s goals.

“It was great fun,” said Matthew Tkachuk. “I was humiliated and honored to be here.”

OTHERS CONNECTION WITH WOMEN’S GAME

The NHL and its all-stars overwhelmingly supported the 20 female players who took part in a 3-in-3 game during Friday’s skill competition. But for Toronto Maple Leafs goalkeeper Frederik Andersen, whether or not the NHL gets involved in the same way the NBA did with the WNBA hits close to home, because his sister Amalia plays in the NCAA at the University of Maine. “I don’t know what the right answer is, the right solution is,” said the netless. “Of course I want to see a (competition) that young girls dream of playing in. I know first-hand with my sister, she’s going to study, and after that I don’t really know what’s in the future. It’s just important that we keep trying to make it grow and hopefully something can come on the road and they can have something to strive for besides studying. “

KANE KONUNDRUM

Fans in St. Louis were looking for Chicago Blackhawks sniper Patrick Kane during the festivities. But with the star wing on the same side as their Blues in the 3-on-3 tournament, they cheered briefly when he scored for the Central in his loss to the Pacific before resuming the hunters. “It’s all nice,” said Kane. “Sometimes you get booed, do you like it a little … St. Louis-Chicago, it’s a huge rivalry.”

NEXT YEAR ALL-STAR FORMAT CAN CHANGE

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed that the all-star game 2021 is being organized by the Florida Panthers. He also referred to the fact that there was a ‘distinct international flavor’ during the annual festivities, but he did not provide specific details. In the all-star game format from 1998 to 2002, players from North America competed with the rest of the world.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 25, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press