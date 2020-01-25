Pablo Mari arrives in London prior to the transfer of Arsenal while Edu guides the defender from Rio to complete the deal - The Sun

SPANISH defender Pablo Mari has landed in London this weekend for medical treatment with Arsenal.

A tweet on Friday evening showed Mari in conversation with Arsenal technical director Edu at Galeao Airport in Rio de Janeiro.

Arsenal is supposed to sign near Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, who flew to London with Edu

Pablo Mari has just arrived at Heathrow with Edu and he tells me he is excited to join Arsenal.

And then the couple were filmed together at Heathrow Airport on Saturday.

Asked if he is excited to sign for Arsenal, Mari answered: “Yes of course.”

As reported by ESPN, the Flamengo center-back, 26, is believed to be about to complete a transfer to the Emirates.

The gunners need another central defender with Calum Chambers excluded for the season and Shkodran Mustafi continues to struggle.

And it seems that Mikel Arteta is ready to move for a familiar face.

Mari spent three years with Manchester City between 2016 and 2019, while Arteta was assistant to Pep Guardiola.

The defender lent all three seasons – in Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna – and did not appear in the first team for City before joining Flamengo last summer.

But he immediately made an impression in Brazil and won the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores at the end of 2019.

Mari then played for Flamengo at the Club World Cup and played the full 120 minutes while the South American champions were played 1-0 by Liverpool in the final.

David Luiz has established himself as Arteta’s first choice in the middle of the back since the new manager came in – partly due to injuries elsewhere.

Sokratis meanwhile missed the draw with Sheffield United and Chelsea due to illness.

Rob Holding is back in action after missing almost two months due to a knee problem.

But the extra reinforcements at the back will undoubtedly be welcome news for Arsenal fans, who have admitted their side 34 goals in 24 Premier League games this season.

Arteta hinted that Arsenal is going after more than just a defender in this January transfer window.

Prior to the Arsenal-Bournemouth trip in the FA Cup on Monday, Arteta said: “We have looked at different positions.

“Since I became a member, we have lost Calum and had different circumstances and injuries in those positions, so it is true that we fall short in the back.

“But also other positions, depending on what is happening in the market that we may have to assess. At the moment I am 50-50.”

Mari spent three years with Manchester City before playing the lead role for Mari at the Club World Cup in December

