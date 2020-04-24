PA, NJ casinos lose $ 274M a month, despite online gaming explosion – News – The Intelligencer

Online gaming has grown dramatically under COVID-19. Filling public coffins is not enough.

Even in states with the nation’s laxest online gambling laws, revenues have fallen by hundreds of millions of dollars after bricks and mortar casinos closed last month

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware allow for full online casino gaming, including poker, roulette and slots. Nevada, which allows online poker, bans other digital tabletop games. As casinos around the country went dark about the novel coronavirus last month, eyes turned to those digital life rafts: could they ride out the storm?

According to the first financial reports issued since their closure, the answer is “No.”

Despite indeed skyrocketing online gaming in all three states, newly released data shows that it was not nearly enough to offset huge losses from traditional casinos.

In Pennsylvania, total gaming revenue dropped from $ 304 million in February to just $ 153 million last month after the state’s 12 casinos closed on March 16. Add that loss to a $ 124 million drop from February to March in New Jersey, and an astounding $ 274. A million in revenue were lost in just 16 days across both states.

The numbers will grow even worse when Delaware releases full figures later this month, according to Vernon Kick, Delaware Lottery director. That comes despite a 58 percent percent surge in online gaming in that state.

“Even though we’re spiked up,” Kirk said, “it’s just a drop in the bucket.”

Pennsylvania had the worst of it so far. Slot state taxes at 54% and board games at 16%, compared with 8% for both in New Jersey. That meant a significant decline in Pennsylvania’s tax revenue in March, dropping to $ 62 million from $ 124 million in February.

Online gaming increased in Pennsylvania, with overall revenue increasing by 24%. However, the tooth bump in state tax revenue has barely made it, with the increase in online gaming revenue less than a $ 2 million boom.

“We have definitely seen a decline in online play, especially board games, the biggest poker,” said Doug Harbach, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. “It is not about the losses of the casinos. It will not be close to satisfying the tax revenue we have been accustomed to. “

But it is the host towns of 12 Pennsylvania casinos that may be feeling the pinch most because of it.

According to state figures, gaming money has accounted for only 0.5% of total state tax revenue so far this year. Compare that to Bensalem, which receives nearly a quarter of its annual revenue – $ 11 million a year – from Parx Casino.

Bensalem Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo says the town is standing for the time being: The $ 11 million is a fixed host fee that comes in four installments each year. Because Parx, the state’s largest casino, has been operating for most of the first quarter, it expects it to issue without issue within the next month.

But if the casino stays closed?

“After that I’m worried,” DiGirolamo said. “It’s a big part of our budget.”

DiGirolamo said the town’s finances have already suffered as property owners lose real estate tax payments and workers lose their jobs. Parx laid off more than 2,000 employees after its closure, which DiGirolamo says resides in the town.

“What I can tell you is that we have been hit,” DiGirolamo said. “People are not earning income, so it is another big part of our budget.”

In New Jersey, where nine of the state’s casinos are located in Atlantic City, total gaming revenue is up 44% in March compared to a year earlier. Online gambling offered a silver lining again, increasing by about two-thirds on the same time last year. But as in Pennsylvania, overall tax revenue dropped precisely last month, with about $ 8 million less flowing to public coffins in March than February.

Delaware represents an enigma. The state has only three casinos, and figures showing the overall impact on revenue are not yet available. Slot machines, which are taxed at 37.5%, generally account for the lion’s share of gaming revenue nationwide, and March figures are not yet available.

Early reports show a significant increase in online gaming, with a 58 percent growth in pre-tax revenue from February to March. But in real dollars, that wasn’t enough to make a modest fall in revenue from casino board games, which are taxed at 15.5%. Revenues from those gams dropped from $ 4.1 million in February to $ 3.4 million through March 29, a 16% drop.

“IGaming is a very small part,” said Kirk, director of the Delaware Lottery. It’s “up a lot, but those are percentages. Writing home our dollars is nothing. “