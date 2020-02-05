P.A.’s newest hotel opens | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

That journey began in a controversial manner in the fall of 2017 when the city council approved $ 700,000 in money incentives for the construction of 82 rooms in the form of new road construction and waiving permits and taxes. So in a sense, P.A. taxpayers have a share in the project and its future success, and Hirani acknowledged that.

“First of all I say thank you [to the public]; I think we’ve taken the bar and stepped up, “he said. “We have brought a new product to the city … we are excited for people to visit and we can show them that we can do luxury in Prince Albert.”

Describing the hotel as a mix of boutique and luxury, Hirani said the majority of their rooms have two queen beds with an emphasis on space because of the many sports teams that come to town. There are also some suites and what he calls “extended rooms” with a full kitchen.

The site offers a breakfast room that is converted into a bar and restaurant at night, and Hirani said that part of their higher service offerings were a dedicated chef for dinner and functions.

Other highlights include an indoor swimming pool and spa, a gym, a conference room, and a lounge with a business center. There are even a few extra large storage areas just for the hockey equipment that they expect from traveling teams.

There are currently 20 employees on site and Hirani thought that the number would grow by another 30 as they step up their activities.

When asked about the delay of 15 months in completion, he said that this was largely due to the high-end finishes.

“Building to perfection takes time. We didn’t want to rush it and have a product that wasn’t quite ready yet, “he explained.” The end product is absolutely beautiful, we have no regrets. ”

Strengthening the tax base of the city

The future economic health of the hotel and the associated beer shop are important, both for the owners and for the taxpayers of the city. When Mayor Greg Dionne justified the money incentive granted by the municipality in 2017, he said this was the cost of bringing a project of this size to Prince Albert. He also expected the return on investment from the public to return within three years through taxes, not the usual five-year standard in the business world.

The times have been tough for P.A. in recent years and the expected tax revenue of the new company will be desperately needed. And with regard to the hospitality industry, the situation of the currently closed Quality Inn hotel in the downtown area – that the city owes $ 700,000 in taxes in arrears – will not be lost to councilors.

Looking to the future, with a new $ 60 million arena to come to town in the coming years, the owners of the Best Western Premier will be confident that they will be best positioned to take advantage of all that extra sports traffic and they will hope new hockey stores remain full.

