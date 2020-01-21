[Photo by: Sam Taylor-Johnson]

Ozzy Osbourne is in the midst of an incredible comeback. His first new album in over ten years Ordinary man due out on February 21. He has already released three singles “Under The Graveyard”, “Straight To Hell” and “Ordinary Man”. Without forgetting, he is preparing for a series of legendary dates with Marilyn Manson.

In today’s sad news, however, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, greatly affecting his nerves. Learn more below.

In an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne open to his recent health problems and diagnosis of Parkinson’s.

“It has been terribly difficult for all of us,” Osbourne told Roberts. “I had my last New Years Eve party at the Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have my neck operated on, which got on my nerves. “

“It’s PRKN 2,” says Sharon. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence by imagination, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like having a good time day, a good day, then a very bad day. “

Ozzy Osbourne postponed his world tour last year after a bad fall and a horrible fight with pneumonia. Ozzy rescheduled the tour in late 2019 and said he has been on the mend since.

“Coming from a working class background, I hate to let people down. I hate not doing my job, ”said Osbourne. “And so when I see my wife going to work, my children going to work, everyone does it – trying to help me, it depresses me because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

“But you know, tell me – I’m much better now than I was last February. I was in shocking condition.”

Ozzy went on to explain why he chose to talk about his battle with the disease after denying it before.

“I’m not good at secrets,” says Ozzy. “I can’t walk with this anymore because it’s like I have no more excuses, you know?”

What seems to be Ozzy’s biggest fear is to drop his fans, after the postponement of the tour, he never wanted to lose their support.

“They’re my tune, you know,” said Osbourne of his fans. “I feel better. I recognize the fact that I have – a case of Parkinson’s. And I just hope they will hang on and be there for me because I need it. I want to see my people, you know. It’s like I am – I miss them so much. “

The Ordinary Man release date is February 21. The album can be pre-ordered here. It offers collaborations with cut of Guns N ’Roses, Post Malone, Tom morello of Rage against the machine and Elton John.

Listen to the title song “Ordinary Man” below and tell us how excited you are about Ozzy’s new album in the comments!

