Ozzy Osbourne said 2019 was the “most painful” year of his life

Ozzy Osbourne has a lot of problems, but nothing compared to 2019.

In an interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday, the 71-year-old Black Sabbath rocker opened about last year, which turned out to be the “most painful” bathroom for him after a fall in the dark ,

“It was the worst, longest, most painful and miserable year of my life,” said Osbourne, who shows up next to Ms. Sharon Osbourne. “When I fell, it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and fell. I just fell and landed like a slap on the floor and I remember thinking, “Well, you did it now.” Really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that it only went downhill. “

The fall is said to have loosened numerous metal bars in his body that he had received from a previous bicycle accident. He had 15 screws in his spine after the accident.

The fall of the Prince of Darkness was the last in a series of health problems, including surgery for an infection in his hand and hospitalization for flu complications. He ultimately had to postpone the start of his tour.

“Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am when I am not touring,” he said in April.

Despite reports that the “Crazy Train” singer was on his deathbed, Osbourne said in October that it only took a little longer to recover than expected.

“I’m not dying. I’m on the mend,” he said. “It just takes a little longer than everyone thought.”

In early 2020, Osbourne’s daughter Kelly also confirmed that her father was not dying.

“Today was a wonderful start to 2020. I went out to lunch with my family. Then I spent the rest of the day laughing and hanging out with my father. I’m coming home to read disgusting articles about my father who is said to be on his deathbed, she wrote on Instagram in early January.

“Sometimes the media make me sick!” Said Kelly in her Instagram story. “It is no secret that my father has had a tough year when it comes to his health.