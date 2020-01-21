Ozzy Osbourne has found out that he has Parkinson’s. The rock veteran pointed out the challenging time in an interview with “Good Morning America”.

Ozzy sat next to his wife Sharon and said his health problems started after a fall last year. Ozzy had to undergo surgery and had nerve pain.

“It hasn’t been a real problem for a while,” he said, according to The Sun. “I didn’t notice a difference. Sharon said, ‘Are you okay? You look different.'”

Then the diagnosis came. In February last year, doctors told Ozzy that he had some form of Parkinson’s.

“It’s not a death sentence, but it affects the nerves in your body,” said Sharon. “It’s like you have a good day, then a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Ozzy admitted that he took “a lot of medication” and went numb to his arms and legs. For a long time he tried to hide the diagnosis from his fans.

Ozzy has canceled a number of shows, but the blame has finally hit him.

“I’m not good at secrets. I can’t handle them anymore,” he said. “It’s like I’m running out of excuses.”

Ozzy said he felt better after admitting the fact that he had Parkinson’s. Now he is itching to get back on the street.

“I can’t wait to get well and take to the streets. That’ll kill me. I need it, you know – that’s my drug,” he said. Sharon agreed.

“This is the longest time he’s been home. He really has to get out now,” she said.

It is unclear when the rock star will return to the stage. He is focused on treatment and hopes to have everything under control soon. Then he will make his comeback.

“He’ll be out there again,” said Sharon. “And he’ll do what he likes to do; I know it.”

