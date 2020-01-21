Ozzy Osbourne reveals that he has Parkinson's disease

On Tuesday Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon Osbourne and children Jack Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne came together for an interview with Robin Roberts at Good Morning America to talk about the musicians’ ongoing health struggle.

“It is terribly challenging for all of us,” said the 71-year-old pictogram explaining what happened last year, diagnosing pneumonia and falling into his LA home. “I did my last New Year’s Eve show at The Forum. Then I had a serious fall. I had to undergo an operation on my neck that disrupted all my nerves, “he continued.

He further revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“It’s PRKN2,” Sharon explained, adding that it is “not a death sentence.”

“It’s like having a good day, a good day and then a very bad day,” she added.

The musician admitted it was time to tell his fans what he was dealing with. “I’m not good with secrets,” he said. “I can’t walk around with it anymore because it looks like I have no more excuses, you know?”

Ozzy also said he is now using Parkinson’s medication and nerve pills.

“From a workers background, I hate to abandon people. I hate not doing my job, “Ozzy added. “And so when I see my wife go to work, my children go to work, everyone does it – try to be helpful to me, that touches me because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

Although Ozzy feels that he is not contributing, his family has been nothing but supportive and has even helped him get back into the studio.

“We all played a role,” said Kelly. “But all I know is what I can do to make him smile? I know he will be happy when he goes to the studio. That is what I did. Everything else was him. “

Jack, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, would “try to pass on information” to his father because he could relate to the situation. “I understand if you have something you don’t want,” he shared with Good Morning America.

Sharon talked about how her husband would visit “a professional in Switzerland” in April who specializes in “getting your immune system at its peak”. She added, “We have reached a point in this country where we cannot go any further because we have all the answers we can get here.”

Still Ozzy wants to go back to the music scene and return to his fans.

“They are my air, you know,” he said. “I feel better. I have admitted that I have a Parkinson’s case. And I just hope that they persist and they are there for me because I need them.”

Despite his struggles, Sharon is not worried about his future.

“He’s coming back,” she claimed. “And he’s going to do what he likes to do; I know.”