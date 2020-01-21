(Photo via Epic Records)

Last January, Ozzy Osbourne has released a bat plush toy with a removable head in honor of the anniversary of its bat head bite on stage and for the 38th anniversary, it is reissuing the toy.

The Prince of Darkness has published an article to celebrate the birthday while letting fans know they can get their hands on the toy in his online store.

Read more: Funko reveals Slipknot, Weezer, ‘The Craft’ and more Pop! vinyl figures

“Today marks the 38th anniversary since I bit my head with an f * cking bat!” To celebrate, get your 12 inch plush bat with a removable head now, ”says the message.

Today marks the 38th anniversary since I bit my head with an f * cking bat!

To celebrate, get your 12 ″ plush bat with removable head now https://t.co/pxcNgKmw9B pic.twitter.com/6VosqVlC4v

– Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 20, 2020

You can get your own stuffed toy from the Ozzy Osbourne website. Plush toys are exclusive to the online store and cost $ 40.

The event that inspired the plush was originally met with skepticism and a ton of backlash. Many people thought that the bat was false. In addition, many people think that Osbourne himself thought the bat was fake before he was hit in the neck of the poor bat.

According to a documentary, Osbourne thought the bat was plastic. In addition, he had to be vaccinated against rabies for 30 days after the incident.

It is one of the most notorious moments not only in Osbourne’s career, but in the history of metal and music as a whole.

If you’ve never seen a bite video before, watch it in all its glory in the player below.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LfqeSVzVfY (/ integrated)

What do you think of Ozzy celebrating the anniversary of his bat head bite again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

See more: Warped Tour closes the book with YUNGBLUD, NOFX, Sum 41 and more

American refusals