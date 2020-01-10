Ozzy Osbourne recruits Elton John and Post Malone for new album

Loading...

Ozzy Osbourne will release their new album, Ordinary Man, on February 21 via Epic Records. The album includes collaborations with Elton John, Post Malone, Slash and Tom Morello, and was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Andrew Watt on guitar, Duff McKagan on bass and Chad Smith on drums.

“Everything has just come together,” Osbourne said in a statement. “Slash is a dear friend, just like Elton. When I was writing “ Ordinary Man ” it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, “ I wonder if he was going to sing on it? “We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and plays the piano on the song.”

He added, “It was a lot of fun to do, although it was very different from my other albums. We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since Black Sabbath’s first album. It made it a different process, which I really enjoyed. “

So far, the musician has released two songs from the album, “Under the Graveyard” and “Straight To Hell”, which features Slash. In addition to the news of the upcoming release, Osbourne also shared “Ordinary Man”, a flight with John on the piano.

– Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 10, 2020

The album is available for pre-order now and includes an instant download of “Ordinary Man” with each pre-order. Ordinary Man will be available as standard CD, luxury CD, black vinyl, luxury gatefold swirl color vinyl, photo disc and digital album. In addition, all physical copies of the album will include a unique code that will allow the buyer to participate in a draw for a chance to win one of 300 Ozzy prizes, including a meeting with Osbourne.

Osbourne’s last solo album, Scream, was released in 2010.