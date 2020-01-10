Loading...

Ozzy Osbourne will always be the ultimate heavy metal maniac, but deep down, he’s an old school singer. His new single – the nostalgic, bittersweet, Elton John – with the title song of his upcoming solo LP, Ordinary Man – is the latest in a long line of tender ballads by the Beatles-loving singer, extending to the torch of the Black Sabbath. songs like “Changes”. And while it may seem strange to hear the Prince of Darkness share the time of the microphone with Rocket Man, he also proved to be a fervent follower of this classic pop format: the duo. Here are five times he has exchanged lyrics with other singers, from Lemmy de Motörhead to none other than Miss Piggy.

“Close My Eyes Forever”, with Lita Ford (1988)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=foGkU6x3eSE (/ integrated)

Ozzy was messing around in the studio in 1988 when he half-wrote a song that would become one of his most enduring power ballads. “Close My Eyes Forever”, co-written and sung with Lita Ford (which was led by Ozzy Sharon’s wife at the time), would appear on Ford’s third solo album Lita. “Do you know what Lita?” You can have it, “Ozzy told Ford in an interview with Squire. “I don’t want it. You can have the song.” “Then he would have fully embraced the track, and the video – starring Ford and Osbourne wearing unintentionally identical hairstyles – would become a staple of MTV and present the more side of the Prince of Darkness to a wider audience.

“I Ain’t No Nice Guy”, with Motörhead (1992)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7lHqG3sj1Fw (/ integrated)

Ozzy and Lemmy Kilmister had a long-standing bromance dating back to the time before Motörhead, when Hawkwind, the pioneering space-rock combo that featured Lemmy as a bass player, shared training space with Black Sabbath. Then Motörhead toured with Ozzy in their first solo race, the couple started sharing memories of World War II, and they finally started writing songs together. Kilmister wrote the lyrics for four tracks from Ozzy’s 1991 quadruple platinum album Stop crying, including the “Mama, I’m Coming Home”, winner of a Grammy Award. A year later, the friends joined again to exchange verses on an outlaw duo (!) On Motörhead’s album in 1992, Motörhead, March ör Die, “I Ain’t No Nice Guy.” The song begins with Kilmister’s hilarious and emotionless phrase, “When I was young, I was the nicest guy I knew”, and evolves into a sincere reflection, as Ozzy realizes, “I ain ‘ce n “not a nice guy after all”, above the acoustic guitar, the piano and – finally, once the song starts to vibrate – a Slash solo. Despite the power of the stars and the warmth of Stop crying, March ör Die was a flop; it was Motörhead’s last record in years.

“Take What You Want” with Post Malone (2019)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sl4Xwqfy5Uw (/ integrated)

Obviously, 2019 was not the year of Ozzy Osbourne. He had planned to be on the road for his last big world tour for the most part, but after a bad fall in the middle of the night, he sent him to the emergency room, he had to postpone all the concerts and stay in bed dying for months. and months. Finally, his daughter Kelly threw him a life jacket to cheer him up, asking him if he wanted to do a duet with Post Malone on a new song. Ozzy had never heard of the rapper, but he still agreed, and they cut the song “Take What You Want” to his moody, poppy and overwhelmingly Ozzy. When the producer of the song, Andrew Watt, asked Ozzy if he wanted to put together more songs – he said they could do an album quickly – Ozzy said yes, and they were able to work on Ordinary man, scheduled for February 21. The disc includes a number of collaborations, including the title duo with Elton John, teams with Slash and Tom Morello, and guest performances throughout a rhythm section consisting of Guns N ‘Roses’ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. But “Take What You Want” is perhaps the most remarkable for bringing Ozzy back on stage; late last year he made a surprise appearance at the Post Malone Forum concert in Inglewood, California, and took over the duo at the American Music Awards. The message was clear: Ozzy was back.

“Shake your head, let’s go to bed”, with Was (Not Was) and Madonna and Kim Basinger (1983)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ20dOyyE_Y (/ integrated)

Long before Don Was was the go-to producer of the Rolling Stones or the head of Blue Note Records, he was part of the avant-garde pop group Was (Not Was), perhaps remembered best for experiments mind-blowing like “Daddy, I’m in prison”, and the catchy Flintstones “Walk the Dinosaur”. At the end of 1982, they started to work on their second album, Born to laugh at tornadoes, and marked what turned out to be an unusual coup – a song that starred Ozzy and Madonna together. Ozzy was already famous and was preparing to release his Barking at the moon LP, but Madonna was an unknown at the time and had just recorded scratch vocals for the dance-pop song (which is very similar to a Madonna song, except the wacky lyrics). When the disc was released, the group replaced Madonna’s voice with studio singers, but Madge’s version has been floating around on the Internet for years since in various remixed forms. To make the piece’s legacy even stranger, Was (Not Was) reissued the song with Ozzy singing alongside a real head scratcher, Kim Basinger. It is one of the only recordings on which the actress has a recording credit.

“Born to Be Wild”, with Miss Piggy (1994)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acL4iZq20wU (/ integrated)

Of all its many iterations, ridiculously absurd Ozzy is the most underrated. In 1994, he teamed up with Miss Piggy to tackle Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild” for Kermit Unpigged, a cover album featuring Jimmy Buffett, Linda Ronstadt and Mr. Mirth himself, Don Henley. Ozzy manages most of the main voices, while Miss Piggy intervenes with random shouts of “Uh huh!” And “It’s beautiful!” As if she were Diddy on a Notorious B.I.G. song. To make it much more surreal, Piggy even adds a strange, almost orgasmic “Oh, Ozzy, yes!” Yes! Yes!”