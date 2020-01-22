Ozzy Osbourne announces devastating diagnosis for Good Morning America

Ozzy Osbourne shocked the fans when he contracted Parkinson’s in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for “Good Morning America”. The Prince of Darkness received the devastating diagnosis last February, the same month he suffered an evil and debilitating fall. Now Ozzy and his famously naughty wife Sharon Osbourne are opening life with Parkinson’s.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s treatment

The Osbournes are working together as a family to cope with this neurodegenerative disorder that cannot be cured. After treatment in the United States, they will travel to Sweden in April to meet with a specialist who is committed to building the 71-year-old Ozzy immune system.

“It’s PRKN 2,” 67-year-old Sharon Osbourne said in an interview. “There are so many different types of Parkinson’s; it’s not a death sentence, but it affects certain nerves in your body. And it’s – it’s like having a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day . “

Parkinson’s disease was diagnosed in Ozzy Osbourne. The singer made the unveiling while he was interviewed on Good Morning America with wife and manager Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy suffers from stage 2 Parkinson’s disease when stiffness and tremors increase. pic.twitter.com/9DPsMmsDhf

– Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) January 21, 2020

Ozzy has been dependent on his family for a year, and it is difficult for someone with his background to do this. He supported her.

Now he has to let them take care of him.

“I come from the working class and hate to let people down. I hate not doing my job, ”said Ozzy. “And when I see my wife going to work, my kids going to work, everyone does – trying to help me, that kills me because I can’t contribute to my family, you know.”

Ozzy’s new single “Ordinary Man”

Ozzy didn’t want to hide his diagnosis from his fans. He missed her while he was away when he was being treated and recovering.

The former singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath needs the support of the fans when he faces this fight of his life. Ozzy does not allow his diagnosis to overcome his urge to entertain and continue to make music.

As evidence, the legendary rocker recently released “Ordinary Man”, his first single in over a decade.

I wasn’t prepared for glory

Then everyone knew my name

No more lonely nights, everything for you

I have traveled many miles

I saw tears and I saw a smile

Remember that everything is for you

Don’t forget me when the colors fade … https://t.co/GxJOaXK5bI

– Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 21, 2020

“You are my air, you know,” said the Prince of Darkness about his fans. “I feel better. I am committed to the fact that I have a Parkinson’s case. I just hope that they will hold out and be there for me because I need them.”

“I want to see my people, you know? It’s like I am – I miss her so much, ”he continued

The full interview of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne can be seen in the following tweet from “Good Morning America”.

, @ ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne sits down with @RobinRoberts and breaks his silence about his private health dispute with Parkinson’s disease. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/ANaS82xakY

– Good Morning America (@GMA) January 21, 2020