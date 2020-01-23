(Photos: Eva Rinaldi / Wikimedia Commons, Sam Taylor-Johnson)

Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon are among the list of people rewarded during the Grammys going on this weekend.

Sharon revealed today (January 22) in her television show The Talk that she will participate in the 62nd annual event.

Sharon is also expected to host the official “Grammy Red Carpet Live” alongside Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight. The red carpet event can be seen this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on CBS and CBS All Access.

The awards ceremony itself is broadcast live from the Staples Center at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The Grammy website will also post a premiere ceremony before the show, starting at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12: 30 pm PT with Imogen Heap as host with Esperanza Spalding and Jimmy Jam presenting the first series of awards.

Aerosmith are about to perform at the ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys. Other artists include Billie eilish, Gwen Stefani with Blake Shelton and Lizzo.

Aerosmith’s performance is particularly exciting considering its history with the Grammys. The four Grammy Award winners will step onto the stage and play a mix of their legendary hits. Aerosmith made its Grammy debut in 1991. Aerosmith is also recognized as the MusiCares Person of the Year. This recognizes “their tremendous philanthropic efforts over five decades as well as their undeniable impact on the history of American music,” says the Grammy website.

To watch Sharon make the announcement, watch the video in the player below.

“I must say that I am very excited to announce that I will be presenting with my husband at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards. I am very excited and before the start of the show, I will co-host the special red carpet of the Grammy with my good ET friends Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, “said Sharon.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMGwE5FRvhI (/ integrated)

What do you think Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon are presenting at the 62nd Grammys? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

