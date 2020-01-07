Loading...

Sharon Osbourne said this week that her husband Ozzy Osbourne was working on a song with Elton John.

In his show, The Talk, Sharon presented Ozzy’s plans for the year: “Lots of good things. Wellness. And to come back with his group, to do what he likes, who is on tour and with his fans. And yes, there is new music, and it’s great. He has all his friends playing on it. He does a song with Elton. There are so many good things. “

“There is new music and it’s great. He has his friends playing on it. He does a song with Elton (John). There are so many good things. – @MrsSOsbourne spills over to new music and song from @ ozzyosbourne with @eltonofficial. pic.twitter.com/GoK725mkhJ

– The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) January 6, 2020

The leader of the Black Sabbath started 2019 with setbacks for health, forcing him to cancel five shows and postpone the British and European part of his tour. But after collaborating with Post Malone on his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding – Ozzy appears on the single “Take What You Want” alongside Travis Scott – he was inspired to record a new solo album, his first in 10 years. The LP, Ordinary Man, was produced with frequent Post Malone collaborator Andrew Watt, and is expected to be released in February, with two singles to date.

Sharon has not specified whether the collaboration with Elton John will appear on Ordinary Man or as a separate version. Confirmed guests on the album include members of Guns N ‘Roses Slash and Duff McKagan, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.