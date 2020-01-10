Loading...

Ozzy Osbourne made us wait for the release of his next album Ordinary man since the first single has fallen. It was “Under the cemetery” in November 2019. Now the legend has given us more details on his first solo album in 10 years.

Ozzy has set a release date of February 21 for Ordinary Man. Coinciding with this news, Ozzy also abandoned the title song “Ordinary Man” with Elton John today. Hear it below.

Ozzy offered us two musics and three singles from his next album. “Under the cemetery” and “Straight to hell” the two shook our socks. We all knew that Ordinary Man would fall in 2020, but the date was never given.

Well, the prince of darkness has allayed our concerns. He gave up “Ordinary Man”, gave us a firm release date and listed all of the collaborations on his next album. Listen to the “ordinary man” below.

The song is an incredible ballad with Rocket Man himself tickling the ivories and swinging his verse like a god. Ozzy commented on the collaborations and “Ordinary Man” in particular.

“Everything just came together,” says Ozzy of the invited stars. “Slash is a dear friend, just like Elton. When I was writing “ Ordinary Man ” it reminded me of an old Elton song and I said to Sharon, “ I wonder if he was going to sing on it? “We asked and lo and behold, he agreed and sings and plays the piano on the song.”

Speaking of the song, Ozzy discusses his status as a musician. “There is a sentence in” Ordinary man “where I sing,” I don’t want to die an ordinary man “, which I don’t think I’m going to do,” laughs Ozzy.

“Ordinary Man” lyrics

I was not prepared for glory

So everyone knew my name

No more lonely nights, everything is for you

I have traveled several kilometers

I saw tears and I saw smiles

Remember that everything is for you

Don’t forget me because the colors are fading

When the lights go out, it’s just an empty stage

Okay

Yes i was a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is that I don’t want to die an ordinary man

I made mom cry

I don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes the truth is i don’t want to die an ordinary man

Many times I lost control

They tried to kill my rock n roll

Remember I am always there for you

I don’t want to say goodbye

When I do, everything will be fine

After all, I did everything for you

Don’t forget me because the colors are fading

When the lights go out, it’s just an empty stage

Okay

Yes i was a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is that I don’t want to die an ordinary man

I made mom cry

I don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes the truth is i don’t want to die an ordinary man

Yes i was a bad guy

Been higher than the blue sky

And the truth is that I don’t want to die an ordinary man

I made mom cry

I don’t know why I’m still alive

Yes the truth is i don’t want to die an ordinary man

The whole album should be amazing. It was recorded in just four days. Ozzy recently talked about the album and its recording process.

“It was a lot of fun to do, although it was very different from my other albums,” says Ozzy. “We recorded it quickly, which I haven’t done since the first Black Sabbath album. It made it a different process, which I really enjoyed. “

The Ordinary Man release date is February 21. The album can be pre-ordered here. It offers collaborations with cut of Guns N ‘Roses, Post Malone, Tom morello of Rage against the machine and Elton John.

Let us know what you think of all of this good news from Ozzy Osbourne in the comments below!

