Puerto Rican-Dominican singer Ozuna has announced his next world tour in support of his third album, Nibiru. The American leg of its 2020 tour will begin April 2 at the Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta and end on September 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Guinness world record-breaking artist behind hits like “Te Boté (Remix)”, “Criminal”, “Taki Taki” and most recently “Amor Genuino”, boasts that his latest getaway across the United States will be his biggest race to date. The tour will feature a full live band, cutting edge lights and pyrotechnics – not to mention the potential of some high profile guest artists. After all, the famous Nibiru consisted of verses from Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Sech and more.

“Right now, reggaeton is at its best,” Ozuna told Rolling Stone in December. “We all make music and we really take this level to the next level by collaborating and creating different rhythms and styles. We are always looking for ways to grow. “

Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ozuna Nibiru U.S. Tour Dates

Thursday April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Friday April 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

Saturday April 4 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Thursday April 9 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

Friday April 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Saturday April 11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Friday April 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Thursday April 23 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Friday, April 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Saturday April 25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Friday May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Friday May 8 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Sunday May 10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Friday May 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Friday May 22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

Saturday May 23 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

Sunday May 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Saturday May 30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday September 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden