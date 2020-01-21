Puerto Rican-Dominican singer Ozuna has announced his next world tour in support of his third album, Nibiru. The American leg of its 2020 tour will begin April 2 at the Infinite Energy Center in Atlanta and end on September 4 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The Guinness world record-breaking artist behind hits like “Te Boté (Remix)”, “Criminal”, “Taki Taki” and most recently “Amor Genuino”, boasts that his latest getaway across the United States will be his biggest race to date. The tour will feature a full live band, cutting edge lights and pyrotechnics – not to mention the potential of some high profile guest artists. After all, the famous Nibiru consisted of verses from Nicky Jam, Anuel AA, Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Sech and more.
“Right now, reggaeton is at its best,” Ozuna told Rolling Stone in December. “We all make music and we really take this level to the next level by collaborating and creating different rhythms and styles. We are always looking for ways to grow. “
Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
Ozuna Nibiru U.S. Tour Dates
Thursday April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
Friday April 3 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
Saturday April 4 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Thursday April 9 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
Friday April 10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Saturday April 11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
Friday April 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Thursday April 23 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Friday, April 24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Saturday April 25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Friday May 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Friday May 8 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Sunday May 10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Friday May 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Friday May 22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
Saturday May 23 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
Sunday May 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Saturday May 30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday September 4 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden