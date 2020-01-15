Ozaukee County Council Rejects Non-Partisan Redistribution Referendum

CLOSE

PORT WASHINGTON – Fifty Wisconsin counties have passed resolutions calling on the state to adopt non-partisan procedures to redesign the legislative and congressional districts after the 2020 census, in order to deal with what has been called among the most gerrymandered maps of the nation.

The council of supervisors for Ozaukee County on Wednesday chose not to become the 51st, after its lawyer suggested that it would be outside the authority of the council.

Before the vote, 21 people asked the board of directors to put the question to voters in a referendum this spring, and no one in the crowd of overwhelmed voices in the opposition.

Ozaukee County Administrative Building (Photo: Nancy Camden)

Dozens of people attended the Ozaukee County Supervisory Board meeting on Wednesday. Many have spoken in favor of a non-binding referendum on whether the state should adopt a non-partisan procedure to redraw the voting cards. Council rejected proposal 16-10 (Photo: Nancy Camden)

They said the deep partisan divide in the Legislative Assembly and Congress was hurting the country and would be perpetuated by the gerrymandered districts of Wisconsin, who were called among the most unjust in the country.

“This is a crucial opportunity for this board to demonstrate your commitment to your non-partisan positions,” said Kerry Quimi of Mequon.

They stressed that the council itself would not have to take a position, but would only provide its constituents with an outlet to show where they were by drawing new lines in a different way. None of the other counties were prosecuted, some noted, and the Ozaukee board of directors has passed resolutions on issues clearly unrelated to the country in the past.

It would cost about $ 1,000 to add the question to the April bulletin, but cost has never really been an issue. In a nine-page note to the board last month, the company’s lawyer, Rhonda Gorden, wrote that she could not find any authority to even debate a resolution on something that she couldn’t control, like redistribution.

Gorden recommended that the board of directors refuse to take action and suggested that the board of directors consider amending the rules to prevent such resolutions on non-account issues from being introduced in the future.

District 25 supervisor Alice Read, a lawyer, said she thought Gorden’s note came to an incorrect conclusion. On Wednesday, she circulated a second legal opinion from an outside lawyer and said it was based on better research and better reasoning and supported the ability of the board to adopt the resolution.

The 16 to 10 vote against the resolution broke roughly on a north-south divide, the 10 positive votes coming from supervisors from Cedarburg, Thiensville and Mequon.

District 2 supervisor Donald Dohrwardt of Fredonia said his constituents told him, “The elections have consequences and they are happy with them.”

He argued that many Republicans in the Legislative Assembly were elected from the districts the Democrats had chosen.

In fact, Wisconsin redistribution disputes have generally led to the development of maps by federal courts. States are required to redraw their electoral boundaries after each census, and courts have intervened to resolve Wisconsin maps after the 1980, 1990 and 2000 censuses.

But in 2011, after the 2010 census and after the Republicans took control of the two chambers of the Legislative Assembly and the governor’s office, the GOP was able to create cards favorable to their party.

Legal disputes over whether partisan redistribution of Wisconsin was unconstitutional were brought before the Supreme Court of the United States before the High Court, in a divided decision in a separate case, said courts could not intervene in such cases. The decision left the Wisconsin maps intact.

After the next census, Wisconsin will likely have divided the government again, with Democrat Tony Evers in the governor’s mansion and Republicans at the helm of the Legislative Assembly.

Last year, the Republican Legislative Assembly blocked Evers’ decision to hand over the electoral cards to a non-partisan state agency.

The maps show how partisan representation in the Wisconsin Assembly changed after the redistribution. (Photo: Sentinel Journal)

District 11 supervisor Marty Wolf of Cedarburg expressed distrust of all non-partisan and unelected bodies, such as the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“They are contemptuous because they will not abide by the law,” he said. An Ozaukee county judge on Monday found the WEC in contempt for not immediately following his order to purge more than 200,000 names from the state’s voters list. The next day, a court in the state court of appeal temporarily prevented the state from removing the names and blocked the contempt finding.

Former supervisor Karl Hertz called for a yes. “It is an effort to help people feel that every vote counts, not an anti-presidential initiative,” he said.

Sachin Chheda, president of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition and director of the Fair Elections Project, noted that most countries that have passed similar resolutions support President Donald Trump.

He said that authorizing the referendum is the most impartial step. By not letting residents of Ozaukee County speak up on the issue, Chheda said, the board seems more partisan.

“Your loyalty to a legislator or to us?” asked Beth Bauer of Mequon.

After Wednesday’s vote, Chheda said that grassroots efforts like that of Ozaukee County have forced Republican leaders to oppose the momentum.

“I do not think we have lost this debate in the room. I think it was predetermined to kill him,” he said.

Since 2014, voters in eight counties have approved similar referendums, and seven others have scheduled non-binding votes this year, as well as around seven municipalities. An effort to get the question on the ballot in Racine County died in committee. One went to Manitowoc County, but was vetoed by the county executive. Portage County will vote next week.

RELATED: Gerrymandering takeaways: what the Supreme Court redistribution decision means for Wisconsin

Contact Bruce Vielmetti at (414) 224-2187 or bvielmetti@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2020/01/15/ozaukee-county-board-rejects-referendum-non-partisan-redistricting/4479425002/