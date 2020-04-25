‘Ozark’ [Netflix] Season 4 theories and Season 3 spoilers

By the end of the next season of Netflix’s anesthetic drama, the Byrdes spectrum will be unprecedented.

(Editor’s note: The next story large spoilers “Ozark” for the 3rd season)

How do you deal with the brainstorming of the last minute of Netflix’s “Ozark” season 3? This season of the series appeared as a high-end TV in the last hours, as seen in the algorithmic cocktail “Breaking Bad”, “justified” and “narcosis”. Wendy said goodbye to her brother in the most difficult ways; Helen Pierce’s skull was broken by cartel heavyweight Omar Navarro; and Ruth finally stopped selling her soul, she took Wendy to the Birds, a bird that could be called a “bitter wolf” – it deserves to go down in history.

In the context of Ozark, to help explain why Netflix has hit so hard and what it means for us now, IndieWire TV critic Ozark Season 3 reviewer Ben Travers:

“Ozark” is about two people, so they will not return. The only peace they can find is temporary. They may be distracted by their daily work. Maybe they only feel it when they lie down – when they can’t trust each other, they trust each other. Perhaps their only true peace comes at a time when they can stand up to the truth, that is, to pay attention to one thing: to save their children.

From a social point of view, it is easy to look at it as a pandemic: America has been very poor at resolving the crisis, and history is divided before and after the onset of COVID-19. But right now we are in the middle. We’re just trying to be financially, emotionally, and physically for some. “

Although Netflix has not yet announced Season 4, a similar rock and a large number of viewers who will take third place, its return is inevitable. Let’s find out where the next favorite “Ozark” characters will be next season.

Steve Date / Netflix

Wendy

The undisputed MVP of “Ozark” June 3 is Wendy Berde. It has always weighed on the stomach of the confident Laura Lynnie and has become perhaps the best performance as Lady Macbeth. In the third season, Wendy went on to embezzle money and get dirty because she was a guilty partner of the Queen Bird.

Linnaeus’s stunning performance takes place in episode 9, when he is forced to sacrifice his mentally ill brother Bendi (Emmy nominee Tom Pelfry) to the hunters for Navarro, and he strokes his cloak and reveals Helen (Janet McTair). Emmy) identify her daughter as a cartel lawyer. As Ben walks out of the gas station and returns after buying a ignition phone for Wendy’s car (which he didn’t do at all and couldn’t) – there is a change in Linny’s eyes, which is very hard for him. understands the need for new tactics.

It’s interesting to see Wendy’s burning conscience burn, she may seem lifeless at one point – you wanted to kill her when the horse snatched her balls – and the next time you’re on a rock – despairing of what had happened to her life. When he takes Bend home from the kitchen where he died, he never changes.

After Wendy and Marty’s horrific assassination on June 3, Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) offers Elena a big bear hug, and in the finale, Wendy learns how to cook books for the growing Berde Empire. by itself, and this …

Steve Date / Netflix

Marty

On June 3, Matthew (Jason Batman) lost his wife’s shadow and felt his passion for power, especially after a long run of a money laundering scheme while running several casinos and a sink business. Elena’s death could send Marty into a catatonic, mental depression that made her unable to perform. If Ozark’s 4th season is the 5th season of Breaking Bad, Marty is Skyler White from Wendy Walter, who is injured and looking for a fire door.

Marty is no stranger to the MTSB, as we learned when he was previously kidnapped in Mexico and held hostage by torture tactics. He was never fully involved in the psychological damage, as evidenced by his decision to “appoint an FBI agent.” Nobody has ever said that well. Marty Berde may face past and present demons, his wife asks him to come home in episode 9, and now presents a simple man who is completely destroyed by a metastatic empire and a collection of his victims.

The question arises as to her marriage. Ben’s unexpected arrival on June 3 exploded in an overt open therapy session that resolved his family dispute with Wendy and made the counselor’s life difficult, so Marty and Wendy were forced to come to terms with their relationship. Season 4. As we know from many crime dramas, marriage is under the pressure of a criminal enterprise and is mainly associated with a lifestyle full of lies.

Attention Netflix

Ruth

Wendy realizes that not only her father, but also her lover, Ben, and Ruth (Julia Garner) left the Berde Enterprises at the end of June 3 to send Darlen Snell (the wonderful and terrible Lisa Emery) to be beaten. , A man who runs to make money for Dale Dicky any day, allows him to revive a live poppy farm with his toys, Roth’s cousin Uyat (Charlie Tahan). Ruth hopes to reach a new agency and is a vendetta that will send her against the Birds, despite serving for several years. Ruth and Darlene Snell, who were sent to the Birds on the first day, will have a strong match to take down the Wendy and Marty and regain possession of the Ozarks.

Garner blew up the house this season, he is called “Ozark” as the emotional center of “Ozark”, he received an Emmy on June 2, expect nothing from the next round. “Wolf wolf!”

Netflix

Charlotte

As if the whereabouts of Birdi’s daughter could not be clearer, in the last episode of Season 3 in Charlotte (Sophia Hublitz) the keys to the mausoleum of the Buddha, who keeps the cartel tombs, are handed over. Charlotte takes great responsibility for Byrd’s criminal activities. It had to grow very fast in the last few seasons. Do you remember how happy he was when he persuaded one of the sons of the Kansas City mafia to stop chasing Elena’s daughter? The pain in his eyes, the sparkle in the second season of Otan, looked like a sticky “smile” on Carrie Mathison’s face when she was in the throes of her evil.

Netflix

Jonah

And Juno (Skylar Gaertner) opposes the sin of his parents. At the end of June 3, he gets angry, grabs Helen at the cannon point, and then shoots a hole in Bird’s picture window. He is now carefree and very skilled, very skilled in running his own cryptocurrency scheme to help his parents. On June 4, Jonah may leave Berdy’s nest, perhaps not in the form of Charlotte’s emmanipation during the show, but in a more brutal and cunning way. If he can hold a gun to someone as scary as Elena, he has no idea who will be on the next cross. I couldn’t manage my family without pictures.

Season 3 of “Ozark” is currently airing on Netflix.

Registration: Stay tuned for the latest TV news! Subscribe to e-newsletters here.