OxygenOS Open Beta 8 for OnePlus 7 Pro is now being rolled out

Loading...

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta 8 is now being rolled out for the OnePlus 7/7 Pro. It brings with it a special One-Handed mode, a number of tweaks and improvements, and the December 2019 security patch.

Announced on the official OnePlus forums, the update is now being rolled out for those who have enrolled in the beta program. The change log for the OxygenOS Open Beta 8 suggests that this update mainly contains solutions to existing problems.

There are some optimizations for the display that record mis-touches and ticks in your pocket, in addition to removing page display issues. Of course the update of the security patch of December 2019 is an important one, while the camera gets even more tweaks for crashes and problems with black screen.

However, one thing that is not noticed but is mentioned in the announcement post is the inclusion of a special One-Handed Mode. You can enable this by going to the Quick Gestures menu. Once enabled, you can easily swipe left or right to activate this new reachability mode – perfect for that huge display. However, it does not shrink the entire user interface. It works more like the reachability mode on iOS that the main user interface drops halfway, so you can reach navigation bars and more.

For the rest of the change log, you can see that below:

OxygenOS Open Beta 8 for OnePlus 7/7 Pro changelog

System Optimized the mis-touch when the phone was in pocket Resolved the display issue on the uninstall page Android security patch updated to 2019.12 Improved system stability and general bug fixes



Camera Fixed the crash problem while opening the app The black screen problem has been solved



The OxygenOS Open Beta 8 should now be available to those who are already enrolled in the beta path. If you do not use open beta software and want this, you can manually flash the entire ROM on the special download and instruction page here.

More about OnePlus:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrHAmdUCYro [/ embed]