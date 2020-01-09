OxygenOS 9.0.10 rolls out for OnePlus 5 / 5T patch with dec

Loading...

Although they are still waiting for the Android 10 update, the OnePlus 5 and 5T now receive the stable OxygenOS 9.0.10 update.

As we expect a full OS upgrade at some point in the near future, it should come as no surprise that as far as OxygenOS updates go, it is relatively unremarkable. The only addition of a comment is the December 2019 security patch and some general stability improvements and bug fixes.

The update has not yet been officially announced, but has been noticed by owners on Reddit (via XDA Developers). It appears to be a significant update package. As the update changelog only mentions the December patch and stability improvements, with 425 MB, there may be some other common software fixes that are not detailed. That said, without official confirmation from OnePlus, it’s hard to decipher.

OxygenOS 9.0.10 for OnePlus 5 / 5T changelog

System Android security patch updated to 2019.12 Improved system stability and general bug fixes



Although we are not sure yet, we expect the OxygenOS 9.0.10 update to be rolled out in stages according to previous OxygenOS updates. It may be worth going to your device Settings> System update panel and regularly renewing or checking in in an attempt to retrieve the update file. As we always suggest, you might also want to view Oxygen Updater to get the OTA file much faster.

For those who are wondering, OnePlus has the Android 10 update that hits the OnePlus 5 / 5T at some point in Q2 2020 – according to the recently shared update roadmap. That means you have to wait a little extra before you can enjoy the latest OxygenOS 10.0 build.

More about OnePlus:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx41NUbZYoc (/ embed)