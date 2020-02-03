OxygenOS 10.3.1 is now introduced for OnePlus 6 and 6T

The latest update based on Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and 6T is now released in the form of OxygenOS 10.3.1.

If you think back, the last stable update for OnePlus 6 and 6T turned out to be an ordeal. It was frustrating at best that updates were introduced and then reset and Android 10 was installed on your OnePlus 6 series device. It was also not without software problems.

The update was confirmed in the official OnePlus forums with OxygenOS 10.3.1. It therefore contains a number of hotfixes for the numerous bugs as well as some performance improvements. We are getting fixes for problems with the black screen of the fingerprint, problems with the animation of the start logo, 5 GHz WiFi hotspot connection drops, gallery improvements, problems with camera crashes and problems with the heating of the charger.

[Update 02/03]: OnePlus really had trouble updating the OnePlus 6T completely to Android 10, because of the problems two attempts were made to bring the update to the general public. Further problems with the OxygenOS 10.3.1 hotfix caused the Android 10 fixes to be stopped again – the OnePlus 6 didn’t seem to be affected. However, it appears that the rollout was restarted with comments via / r / OnePlus, suggesting that after a short pause, they received the stable OxygenOS 10.3.1 hotfix.

The change log remains unchanged and resolves some of the problems that can occur with your OnePlus 6T. The OTA should arrive on your device in the coming days. However, you can download the ZIP file from the Oxygen Updater at any time and download it manually.

Despite the extensive corrections, the update is only limited to 80 MB. You can find detailed information in the following change log:

OxygenOS 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 / 6T change log

system Fixed an issue where a black screen appeared after unlocking the device with a fingerprint The animation logo problem when restarting the device has been fixed Fixed issue with device heating while charging The random connection problem with the 5 GHz hotspot has been fixed Improved system stability and fixed common bugs Security patch updated to 2019.12

camera Image preview time optimized in Pro mode

Fixed camera crash issue

gallery The problem with videos and pictures that were not displayed in the gallery has been fixed



This OTA update will have a gradual introduction and will appeal to a limited number of users. A broader rollout will follow in a few days to ensure that no critical errors occur. You can download the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update at any time if you can’t wait to do so by downloading the Oxygen Updater app and downloading it from the site. However, keep in mind that you do this at your own risk. For this reason, it can be worth waiting for the OTA to reach your device.

