OxygenOS 10.3.1 is now being rolled out for OnePlus 6 and 6T

The latest update based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T is now being rolled out in the form of OxygenOS 10.3.1.

If you think back, the latest stable update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T has proved to be a bit of a test. Updates were rolled out and then rolled back and it was frustrating to get Android 10 on your 6-series OnePlus device at best. It was also not without software problems.

The update has been confirmed on the official OnePlus forums with OxygenOS 10.3.1, so it brings together a series of hotfixes for the many bugs with some performance improvements. We get solutions for the problems with the black screen of the fingerprint, problems with the start-up logo animation, failure of the 5 GHz Wi-Fi hotspot connection, gallery improvements, camera crash problems and problems with the charger heat.

Despite the comprehensive solutions, the update measures only 80 MB. For complete details you can view the substantial change log below:

OxygenOS 10.3.1 for OnePlus 6 / 6T changelog

System The problem is solved with a black screen that appears after the device has been unlocked with a fingerprint Fixed the problem with the animation logo during device restart The problem with warming up the device during charging has been solved The problem with random disconnection with 5Ghz hotspot has been solved Improved system stability and solved general bugs Updated security patch to 2019.12

Camera Optimized the image preview time in Pro mode

The camera crash problem has been resolved

Gallery Fixed problem with videos and images that were not shown in the gallery



This OTA update has a phased implementation and will go to a limited number of users today, with a wider implementation within a few days to ensure that there are no critical bugs. You can always download the OxygenOS 10.3.1 update if you simply cannot wait by downloading the Oxygen Updater app and sideloading. However, it is good to remember that you do this at your own risk. For that reason, it may be worth waiting for the OTA to reach your device.

